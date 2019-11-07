Implementing a Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure

Public cloud adoption continues to grow rapidly. It’s anticipated that by 2021 about 35% of enterprise workloads will be cloud-based. According to a McKinsey’s & Company 2018 IT-is-a-service survey titled “ Transforming infrastructure operations for a hybrid-cloud world, ” 40% of enterprises will use two or more infrastructure as a service (IaaS) or software as a service (SaaS) options. This also means that 65% of workloads will remain in private data centers, producing a hybrid-cloud solution, and impacting both unified communications and contact center operations.

Why Hybrid-Cloud?

There are several reasons why a hybrid-cloud solution is advantageous to enterprises, including:

An improved total cost of ownership (TCO)

The requirement to protect intellectual property

Privacy, security, and compliance requirements

International public cloud providers may not be available

Internal staff reduction

Avoiding the cost of refreshing the data center hardware and software

The ability to scale rapidly (up or down) as markets change

With a hybrid-cloud structure, IT organizations need to stop thinking about themselves in a traditional structure, and they need to start thinking more collaboratively with cloud service providers (partners). Additionally, they might need to adapt their governance talents and performance to the new environment. This might include modifying management systems to better serve this hybrid cloud structure. When a new platform is introduced, IT teams also have to configure it, so it delivers the right performance at the right cost and improves overall resource utilization.

The McKinsey report proposes that “each data-center site should be managed as a separate profit-and-loss center with internal charge-back mechanisms introduced to drive visibility and accountability.” This will create billing to business units, which demonstrate cloud-based costs. The report continued by stating that “performance management needs to evolve similarly. Digital systems and dashboards can instill consistent measurement across the organization.” There should be periodic scheduled reviews to ensure the business unit and customer requirements are fully understood and are being consistently met.

Attracting the Talent

The cloud providers have the talent, but do you? You will need to encourage IT infrastructure teams to plan and design differently. Assuming that you will be operating in a multi-cloud environment, infrastructure teams will have to design, engineer, and architect. The internal staff will help the business units redesign the selected workloads for the public-cloud support. This leads to capacity planning by data scientists and operations-research practitioners. Responsibilities and authority across the internal and cloud partners must be defined.

Don’t assume that all the talent must be new hires. New hires don’t know the internal business operations and goals. Think about complementing existing IT staff with new hires that have the missing knowledge and skills that might be outside traditional pools of talents.

Hybrid-cloud Delivers

The benefits of hybrid-cloud solutions include about 75% reduction in complexity and an estimated 50% improvement in reliability and availability. One impact to the IT infrastructure team will be that 50% of improvement in qualification of new technologies with four times faster capacity deployment. Efficiency will improve about 20% within approximately 12 to 18 months of the implementation of a hybrid-cloud solution.