Embrace Cloud Provider Lock-in

IT silos are common and produce redundant solutions, increased budgets, and inefficiency for unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) operations. Some view cloud solutions as the tool to break down silos. However, cloud solutions can also deliver cloud provider lock-in— something most will acknowledge as a poor situation.

Defining provider lock-in

Provider lock-in means an organization becomes dependent on a service provider and can’t change providers without incurring substantial costs as well as business disruption. This arrangement reigns true when the provider adopts proprietary IT implementations. The contracts may limit or even prevent the organization from making the change until the contract expires.

Causes of Cloud vendor lock-in

There’s a wide range of reasons that may contribute to provider lock-in. There’s no silver bullet that will avoid it, but if no issues were to occur while moving from one cloud vendor to another, all things being equal, then the price would be the only difference.

The following list of provider lock-in causes contains several technical and non-technical considerations that your enterprise must address when selecting a cloud provider. I have listed them in order of importance and recommend using this list as a means to prioritize vendor evaluation.