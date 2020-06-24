Consulting for Cloud Services: The Why and How

Moving IT services to the cloud is often disruptive. On the positive side, properly-managed cloud initiatives can significantly improve your organization’s capability, flexibility, and efficiency. On the negative side, poorly-managed cloud initiatives can put your organization’s operations, reputation, and bottom line at risk. Since cloud vendors and their services are often new and ever-changing, achieving proper project management may require expertise that an organization doesn’t have.

In this article, we’ll briefly review the “why” and “how” of using an expert consultant to achieve project success.

Why Use a Consultant for Cloud Services?

As an organization considers an impactful cloud or Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) initiative, it must first review the project life cycle, and then assess whether its own capabilities and expertise will meet the project needs. One rule of thumb: unless an organization has recently done a similar cloud initiative, successfully from start to finish, it may not have developed the necessary internal expertise. To assist with this assessment, and by way of comparison with traditional, premises-based IT projects, the risks and costs of a cloud initiative involve: