2019 will most likely go down in history as the year that telecom was completely disrupted by cloud-based solutions. The signs are everywhere. So, with everything being shaken up, what tactics can an enterprise telecom manager use to survive and thrive?

First, what are the signs of these tremors? Below we look back at some of the major announcements made in the space this year and how it’s impacting the telecom market:

How to Survive, Thrive in the Cloud Era

So, with all this change, what is a telecom leader to do in these seismically active times? You can choose from many tactics. Some are defenses – some are offenses. Ultimately, a telecom leader should choose a set of tactics that not only work for the team but also support the culture and strategy.

Here are seven tactics from which to choose so as to set yourself up for cloud success in the new year:

Inventory, assess, sort, and prioritize – Take a careful inventory of the services and technologies that your team relies on. Then, assess these to determine which can be eliminated, which are best to remain on the existing “legacy” technologies, and which are ripe for transformation and innovation. Prioritize and shift as many resources as possible to the transformation vector. Partner across IT – Recognize and embrace the reality that telecom is no longer a separate functional island. Rather, communication services are functions used in processes and workflows, and that run on IP networks and devices. Make sure that your expertise is “in the room where it happens” for planning and funding of IT architectures and software application deployments for your enterprise departments. Firewalls (and security) are your friends – Team up with the IT Security team to establish guidelines for any new communication services in your enterprise. Such guidelines already exist for software applications, so join in to assure that user-driven selections of cloud-based communications apps are identified early on. Then, collaborate with users and departments to make sure the choices are optimal and strategic. Firewalls are your friends in this area since they can block any non-approved communications protocols or media streams. Review methods and costs for legacy elements – For those elements that remain on legacy on-prem equipment, quickly review those for the most efficient methods and lowest costs. This might include more self-service or even the outsourcing of the management for those elements. Essentially, make sure they aren’t consuming precious resources needed for transformation and innovation. Re-structure telecom architecture to enable innovation – Take immediate action to enable your telecom architecture for the future. One important step is usually to move dial plan management and call routing onto directory-enabled gateways. Another move is to define your enterprises preferred CPaaS providers in some combination of internal and external services. Innovate collaboratively for transformation in the high-change zones – When you have the tactics in place, you will be ready to collaboration with the departments of your enterprise where communication transformation will have the most impact. This may be in customer experience areas such as marketing and sales; it may be in mobile usage profile areas such as field services, retail, or operations; or it may be in the highly collaborative areas of marketing, engineering, public works, or product development. Whatever the priorities in your enterprise, be proactive with those who are running the business functions. Advance your team’s and your careers – Add skills to your team through education, project assignments, hiring choices, and sub-contracting. Change is a time of both risk and opportunity – seize the opportunity.