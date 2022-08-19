Ujet Adds CX Automation Tool, Balto Releases Integration

Welcome to the No Jitter Roll, the regular round-up of news focused on the communications and collaboration industry. In today's edition, we have a round-up of contact center (CCaaS) announcements related to virtual agent creation, agent guidance tools, and a Microsoft Azure partnership.

Ujet Looks to Improve the Virtual Agent Creation Process

CCaaS provider Ujet announced its AI-based Interaction Design for Virtual Agents tool, which analyzes customer data and provides contact centers with a recommended list of virtual agents to deploy to improve the customer experience (CX). The Design for Virtual Agents tool uses conversational AI and machine learning capabilities from Google's CCAI Insights to analyze customer interactions and find and annotate important topics, identify areas for self-service and automation, and flag customer pain points and areas of friction, according to Ujet

"There's tremendous value in contact center data, and most current use cases leverage call data to automate answers to common questions. While a good start, UJET is using Google AI to go even further. This solution is using contact center data to optimize the entire CX flow by first identifying the best opportunities for automation,” Dave Michels, principal analyst and founder of TalkingPointz Research, said in the news release.

At Enterprise Connect 2022, Ujet took home the gold for its CX Intercloud service, which offers contact center application redundancy for Ujet contact center platforms running on multiple public clouds.

Balto Releases New CCaaS Integrations

Last week, AI contact center company Balto released a new integration between its real-time contact center guidance service and Genesys Cloud, NICE inContact, Salesforce, and other CCaaS systems. Previously a standalone application, Balto can now be embedded into these CCaaS systems, UCaaS tools, and web-based applications like CRMs, allowing users to access Balto without needing to switch to a separate app. This integration also allows for Balto to be used with Chromebooks, and enterprises that can't embed the new version will have access to the Balto desktop and other integrations.

At Enterprise Connect 2022, Balto was one of six companies that showcased its service as a part of the Innovation Showcase, directed by Michels and judged by Beth English, Art Schoeller, and Sheila McGee-Smith. During the showcase, Balto shared how its AI-based service listens to customer conversations and surfaces assistance to agents, including dynamic prompts to help agents answer customers’ questions faster and automatically checking off items on a call flow checklist when Balto hears an agent say it, as Michels shared in his coverage of showcase.

NICE, Microsoft Partner on Co-sell Option

CCaaS provider NICE announced that it has received the highest-level partner designation, Top Tier Status, for Microsoft's Azure IP Co-sell program. With this Microsoft and NICE combined service, enterprises will have access to CXone's voice and digital products, which can be integrated into Microsoft Teams, Dynamics, Nuance, Azure Communication Services, and Customers Insights.

"Through the expanded partnership with Microsoft and with CXone now available on Azure, and with our co-sell partnership, we are taking another step in the frictionless revolution allowing organizations to meet their customers wherever they choose to start their journey and create a cohesive digital experience," Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said in the press release

