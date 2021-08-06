No Jitter Roll: CCaaS Update, System Admin, Management Releases

This week we share an update to a customer experience platform, admin portal changes to a unified communication and collaboration service, new functionality for a UCC monitoring and analytics service, a virtual whiteboarding partnership, and earbud devices for meeting services.

NICE Shares Summer Release

Enterprise software provider NICE revealed the summer release for its customer experience platform CXone. The update includes:

NICE CXone Expert — Contact centers can use NICE CXone Expert, which combines search engine optimization, knowledge management, analytics, and automation, to orchestrate and deliver self-service options for customers.

Deploying, combining agent-assistance applications — CXone Agent Assist Hub now integrates and consolidates CXone native and third-party apps, including AI-based, real-time behavioral coaching and knowledge assistance apps for agents handling voice calls.

STIR/SHAKEN compliance — CXone now validates every outbound call with the STIR/SHAKEN standard. Additionally, verified SMS messages for Android phones can be configured to display company logo, text, branding, URL previews, and a verified badge, NICE said.

LogMeIn Launches New GoToConnect Admin Center

Cloud software provider LogMeIn has announced a new admin portal for its unified communications and collaboration product GoToConnect.

The portal will allow admins to manage and monitor GoToConnect accounts. The admin portal will also come with new features, including:

System health dashboard — Admins can customize alerts to notify them of audio quality issues, call volume, and audio connection/delay issues, and when devices are online/offline. The health dashboard is customizable, and there are options for a threshold to trigger alerts, a flexible recipient list, and preferred communications channels.

Bulk actions — With this feature, admins can apply bulk actions, including changing settings and add/remove users from a group, to a group of users.

Custom roles — Admins can now create custom roles for a user, which gives them pre-determined permissions.

New settings for admins — Without the need of GoTo support team, admins can now change the display name of the device, allow phones to retrieve its configuration, delete phone numbers, and create, edit, or delete corporate and dial by name directories.

User groups — Admins can create user groups and subgroups, which can be used to update settings and licenses.

Button configuration — Depending on device model, admins can personalize the button on deskphones and sidecars.

Paging — Admins can now create, edit, and delete paging profiles.

New GoToConnect customers will have access to this admin center, and existing customers can switch to the new portal at no additional cost, LogMeIn said.

Vyopta Adds Search Functionality, Dashboard Customization

UCC monitoring and analytics provider Vyopta this week added new search functionality and features for its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite. With the new search functionality, admins can view their recent history of searches they've performed within their CPM Monitoring and Analytics datasets, bookmark common searches, and access a library of saved searches, Vyopta said.

Vyopta also added customizable dashboard and notification features. Admins can now clone and reuse panels for key performance indicators, trends, and datasets and move panels to other existing dashboards. Additionally, admins can create alerts for key performance indicators or trend panels, Vyopta said.

Logitech Debuts Work Earbuds

Logitech this week unveiled its latest earbuds, Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation and can be controlled by the Logi Tune app, Logitech said. Additionally, Logitech plans to have these earbuds certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. The Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds will be available globally this fall and will cost $299 and $99, respectively.

Miro, Google Workspace Team Up on Collaboration

Virtual whiteboarding app provider Miro announced in a blog post that it has partnered with Google to extend its capabilities with Google Calendar and provide deeper integrations with Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Starting in early 2022, Google Meet users will be able to attach Miro boards to Google Calendar invites and can collaborate on a Miro board directly within Meet, Miro said.