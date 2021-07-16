Frost & Sullivan Names Top Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Providers

In the past few years, contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions have seen a rapid revolution that’s spurred many organizations to migrate their contact centers to the cloud. But this movement has largely occurred from the bottom up. While smaller and mid-market organizations have embraced the cloud at rapid pace, many larger enterprises have lagged behind, keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground in legacy on-premises platforms.

The hesitation is more than institutional inertia. For all its flexibility and promise, the cloud has had serious drawbacks for large enterprises. Application sprawl, complex networking and migration needs, and the varied regulatory landscape that global enterprises face all presented challenges early cloud solutions couldn’t address.

But that landscape is changing. The latest Frost & Sullivan Radar report on the North American enterprise cloud contact center market highlights the growth and innovation of enterprise-ready cloud platforms. Increasingly, vendors are combining a broad offering of advanced features with flexible infrastructure and deployment options, including cloud, multicloud, and hybrid models. Richer integrations and more robust migration capabilities sweeten the deal.

These innovations have arrived not a minute too soon. The COVID-19 pandemic compelled most North American contact centers to transition to a work-at-home agent (WAHA) model, a shift that’s not likely to be wholly reversed in the future. Plus, customers today increasingly expect a seamless, personalized experience, with their entire journey at their fingertips across devices and channels. As smaller competitors — and a growing number of larger ones — roll out dynamic omnichannel solutions with cloud-enabled AI routing and predictive automation, enterprises that don’t transition to the cloud risk falling behind their nimbler competitors.

As legacy on-premises systems reach end of life and multiyear contracts reach the ends of their terms, even the most complex enterprise contact centers will need to determine the future role of the cloud.

The good news is that the market for enterprise cloud contact center solutions is growing more competitive by the day. And that’s pressuring vendors to innovate. Savvy vendors are focused on expanding the scope and flexibility of their offerings to meet enterprise needs. They must provide more powerful analytics and AI capabilities, applications for workforce engagement management and optimization, and robust outbound solutions that adhere to a wide array of regulatory and compliance requirements. Some solutions now offer the features that on-premises solutions have historically provided — with the added benefits of the cloud, including the ability to deploy services across multiple regions quickly.

The Frost Radar report analyzes the market and features from vendors that have achieved a strong mix of innovation and growth in their enterprise offerings. If you’re considering transitioning your enterprise contact center to the cloud or a hybrid model, this list is a good place to start. And there’s not a moment to lose.