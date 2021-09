In less than 90 days, online fashion retailer TechStyle Fashion Group transformed its global contact centers — gaining the customization it needed quickly and cost-effectively. By implementing the Genesys Cloud CX platform, the retailer gained real-time visibility into performance KPIs, flexibility to handle retail peaks, and the ability to seamlessly build and embed custom solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) enhancing personalized experiences for more than 5 million members worldwide.

Read the full case study to learn more, and discover how to:

Reduce non-revenue-generating calls to live agents

Offset volume spikes associated with subscription billing

Implement automation without sacrificing customer experience

