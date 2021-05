Many enterprises are unable to capture and fully utilize the vast amounts of voice, video, and structured/unstructured data that flows through an organization daily, preventing them from tapping into valuable insights that could help optimize CX, improve sales performance, enhance compliance, and drive process efficiencies through automation.

Why?

Data is often siloed and locked away in legacy/propriety systems.

Organizations lack real-time access to and control of high-quality, "AI ready" data, particularly audio data.

Closed ecosystems are preventing use of best-of-breed applications and stifling agile innovation.

With the real-time routing of conversational data now table stakes in modern operations, find out why Omdia thinks the Red Box Conversa platform should be on your radar.