No Jitter Roll: AI Takes Enterprise Connect 2023 by Storm

Welcome to this week's No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This edition of NJR, the first to be published after Enterprise Connect 2023, focuses on some of the major artificial intelligence (AI) announcements made at the show.

NICE Announced Enlighten Actions, Powered by Generative AI

Enlighten Actions unites Enlighten, NICE’s purpose-built AI for customer experience (CX), and the generative models from Open AI’s ChatGPT. NICE’S Enlighten AI was trained using billions of CX interactions; ChatGPT uses a broader, generative model. By combining them, the content center provider enables organizations to create organization-specific and human-like responses. Enlighten is integrated across NICE’s portfolio of products, including CXone Expert, CXone’s Bot Builder, SmartAssist, and the new Enlighten AutoSummary.

“Enlighten Actions revolutionizes how businesses use data to help drive growth,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “Combining Enlighten AI and generative AI, NICE has broken down the siloes to create an unparalleled knowledge base to deliver truly transformative actions for businesses.”

Five9 Introduces Agent Assist 2.0 with AI Summary

Five9 announced Agent Assist 2.0 with AI Summary, a technology that uses the same generative AI technology behind ChatGPT (offered by OpenAI) to summarize customer call transcripts in seconds. After a call is completed, many agents take a few minutes to write a summary of what transpired. These summaries provide context so that the next agent handling a call can understand a customer’s interaction journey.

By automating an agent’s manual, after-call work, AI Summary can help agents handle more calls in a day which can help the company save money. Customers can also get their issues resolved faster, should they need to call in again for the same or similar issue.

Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management at Five9 said that “Incorporating generative AI technology into agent assistance is the natural next step for CX teams, and we are committed to helping businesses apply the technology to gain quick wins.”

Agent Assist 2.0 is a desktop application used by agents during a call or chat with a customer. It transcribes the call and then, using the generative AI technology incorporated by AI Summary, analyzes the transcript to assist the agent in handling the call.

Cognigy Announces an AI Trifecta

Cognigy provides conversational AI solutions including Cognigy.AI (the company’s AI platform), Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Over the last week, the company announced three different partnerships aimed at boosting conversational AI offerings.

A partnership with CX solution provider Foundever combines Cognigy.AI with Foundever’s products so companies can create even more accurate, effective, and human-like chatbots and voicebots.

Hardy Myers, SVP of business development and strategy at Cognigy said that this “partnership will enable businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences, increase operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth through the power of Conversational AI.”

Cognigy.AI is also now available as a Premium Application on Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations. Genesys customers will benefit from having their Cognigy.AI subscription included on their Genesys invoice, thereby simplifying vendor management.

Cognigy.AI will be integrated with Avaya’s Experience Platform, which allows a company’s customers to interact across different voice and digital touchpoints such as social, text, and email while providing contact center employees with the required tools and information to maximize performance and customer loyalty. The combined solution will enhance and automate the customer experience via the LLMs incorporated in Cognigy.AI.

With respect to this partnership, Myers said “By combining Avaya's expertise in communication and collaboration with Cognigy's innovative Enterprise Conversational AI technology, enhanced with Generative AI, we will transform the way businesses interact with their customers, providing unparalleled personalized and efficient experiences that exceed expectations.”

Cresta Expands Generative AI Solutions for the Contact Center

The provider of generative AI for intelligent contact centers has announced several enhancements in two of its contact center products:

Cresta Sales for Revenue Growth: Helps contact center service and sales teams, including managers, leverage generative AI to discover the behaviors and tactics that are proven to drive revenue and reinforce them in every customer conversation with real-time coaching.

Cresta Post-Call: Provide managers and supervisors with AI-generated insights that will help them identify and prioritize the key behaviors driving business success.

Ping Wu, VP of Engineering and Product at Cresta said, "These new solutions will help businesses overcome this challenge by underpinning their sales and service strategies with deep insights based on customer conversations with their best agents."

Cresta has also incorporated generative AI into its Intelligent Automation solution and the company's virtual agent product that help businesses build savvier and more effective chatbots. Some of these enhancements include: identifying high-volume use cases from historical conversation transcripts, identifying and training intents modeled from real data, use flow modeling to determine which paths have the highest positive outcomes and using LLMs to automatically surface and suggest labels which reduce the labor-intensive manual labeling of tasks and results in faster time to value.

CallMiner Incorporates AI Capabilities into its Conversation Intelligence Platform

CallMiner announced new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capabilities for improved redaction and automated summarization. AI redaction uses Named Entity Recognition (NER) and machine learning (ML) trained on millions of conversations to improve the confidence of redaction and avoid over-redaction or mis-redaction. Both voice and text-based records are protected as defined by PCI, PHI and PII security standards.

CallMiner’s AI summarization capabilities use generative large language models (LLMs) to condense voice and text-based interactions into a short summarization and uncover unknown insights. Organizations can include AI-generated summaries alongside topic-based summaries for more complete interaction insights.

Bruce McMahon, VP of Product Management of CallMiner said, “Our new AI redaction and AI summarization features address common challenges our customers face, such as helping agents focus on more high-value tasks, and strategically leverage CallMiner’s native models and data science prowess to reduce time to value.”

