The New Age of Contact Centers: 5 Speech Analytics Trends

The Changing Dynamics of the Contact Center

The industry has stabilized over the past month from an overall occupancy perspective. Companies have begun adjusting to remote work, and the new realities brought on by COVID-19. Call volume has declined slightly across contact centers in some verticals but skyrocketed in others.

Contact center leaders and customer experience (CX) executives will need the ability to listen to the voice of the customer to understand which employees need improvement and coaching. They also must capture signals across the entire customer journey that can lead to operational improvements and the ability to deliver seamless experiences.

Speech Analytics, a True Game Changer

With AI-driven speech analytics, we can now unlock the signals in each call to enable organizations to have a single view of the customer experience and the ability to drive rapid efficiencies and greater performance within the call center.

If you’re looking at new ways to understand your customers at a larger scale and improve the end-to-end customer experience, speech analytics is a great solution.

Here are five things to observe when considering speech technology: