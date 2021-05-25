Conversational Data: Real-Timing Routing Is Table Stakes

The advanced capabilities of speech analytics and associated use cases are making enterprises wake up to the value held in call recordings, with our research showing that almost 76% of C-level executives regard voice data as “valuable” or “very valuable” to their organizations.

However, despite the potentially game-changing ability to extract rich insights from the analysis of audio data at scale, many enterprises are unable to capture and fully utilize the vast amount of voice, video, and structured/unstructured data that flows throughout their businesses daily. As such, they’re likewise unable to tap into valuable AI-driven insights that could help optimize CX, improve sales performance, enhance compliance, and drive process efficiencies through automation.

Most often, companies are hindered by data that is siloed and locked away in proprietary systems, with traditional incumbents often charging to export call recordings in batch. Add to this the absence of real-time recording streams and an inability to access “AI ready” uncompressed voice data, and the result is untimely access to low-quality recordings that impact the accuracy of transcripts. In turn, this situation drives sub-par analytics. The ultimate impact is failure to fully optimize ROI from conversational AI investments and the stifling of agile innovation.

Overcoming Barriers to Deliver Voice and Video Analytics at Scale

The good news is that there are ways to overcome issues with the consumption of media across the enterprise to satisfy the demand for accurate, real-time data that fuels customer analysis and enhances competitive advantage.

To get the most out of data, organizations should look for a call recording vendor that is able to capture every conversation taking place and not just within siloed departments. They should ensure they have free access to their aggregated voice datasets and the ability to leverage these in the tools and applications of their choice, whether through an extensive ecosystem of leading AI and machine learning vendors or their own in-house applications. This methodology will become increasingly important as the capture and real-time routing of data with context becomes table stakes in many leading enterprise operations.

Omdia Thinks Conversa Should Be on Your Radar

Omdia has highlighted Red Box in an “On the Radar” report in the context of data growing exponentially across enterprises and as the capture of conversational data — driven by AI — becomes more broadly focused. The report includes Omdia’s view of the market trends and the requirements of organizations looking to consume voice and video data from across the enterprise to deliver analytics at scale, and in real-time, to gain a true competitive advantage.