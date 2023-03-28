Cisco Loads Webex With AI Features

At Enterprise Connect 2023, Cisco introduced several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Webex capabilities designed specifically for hybrid work. Chief among them are smart lighting and smart backgrounds for Webex meetings, improved video resolution when bandwidth degrades on one side, and improved camera tracking in a meeting space during a hybrid meeting.

Hybrid work is an interesting topic, yet every business seems to have their own definition of it. As a company, Cisco has done a tremendous amount of work helping its customers navigate the many instantiations of hybrid work by focusing on three key areas: reimagining workspaces, optimizing collaboration, and maximizing customer experience.

The company also introduced the concept of the “next normal” where the thesis is that the new normal isn’t so new anymore and what we think of as the norm is constantly changing. Given that, there are three assumptions that one must accept as truth to buy into Cisco’s roadmap of the next normal. These assumptions are: every interaction is hybrid; the office must be a magnet, not a mandate; and customer expectations are high. These three tenets are consistent with interactions I have had with IT and business leaders so I’ll accept them as fact.

Cisco’s announcements this week all go to supporting this next normal. Details are below.

Reimagining Workspaces

As workers come back to the office, the environment must support people collaborating with coworkers who are remote. This collaboration mode requires video to do more than just “see you, see me” —it has to facilitate more efficient meetings. Cisco already has a number of AI capabilities such as background noise removal, facial recognition and speaker triangulation, and has built on that with some new capabilities.

The Cinematic Meeting Experience works with multiple cameras to follow speakers and microphones in a room using voice and facial recognition and automatically switches cameras to capture the best view of the speaker. For example, a speaker may be addressing the room and the camera on the far wall would be the optimal one to capture the individual. If the person suddenly swivels to make a notation on a white board, a camera mounted on that board would then pick them up. This benefits hybrid workers as they can always maintain a view of the speaker instead of seeing their side or back as the speaker moves around the room.



Optimizing Collaboration

Hybrid workers are faced with all kinds of unpredictable situations, from congested bandwidth to unexpected package deliveries during meetings. Cisco has brought a number of new capabilities to Webex to optimize experiences and deal with many of these irregular occurrences.

High-definition meetings without high-definition bandwidth is a geeky but brilliant feature. It’s a little like when the Starship Enterprise was able to achieve warp speeds without warp drive. With regular video, when bandwidth is degraded, Webex will knock the resolution down to ensure the video still functions. This new AI feature transmits less data but then quickly infers the video on the other end. On the pre-briefing, Webex SVP and GM, Javed Khan showed the normal video, degraded video and the new Webex Super Resolution and the AI generated image was better than the original video, even at lower bandwidth. The implications of this are significant as now HD Video can be used in rural areas that still have low bandwidth speeds.



Maximizing Customer Experience

It’s been well documented that customer expectations are at an all-time high and consumers will drop a brand because of a single, bad experience. This has raised the bar on every interaction a company has with a customer. Given the number of channels and the volume of interactions, it’s now nearly impossible for agents and legacy systems to keep pace. Cisco is introducing the concept of the self-learning contact center by adding a number of new AI capabilities across Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect, its CPaaS solution.

Topic Analysis in Webex Contact Center reveals actionable insights for improved CX. The feature aggregates call transcript data and models trends succinctly for business analysts, giving them the information to proactively adapt to the needs of the customer. The capability is continuously learning and will get smarter over time.



These new Webex enhancements, plus major acquisitions of companies like MindMeld and BabbleLabs which gave the company a team of engineers to integrate AI into its collaboration solutions, show Cisco’s commitment to AI. Cisco continues to strengthen its expertise in natural language processing (NLP), audio, and video intelligence. For example, Cisco is extending noise removal and voice optimization to public switched telephone network (PSTN) calls, which means that even users on traditional phone lines can benefit from the new noise removal and voice optimization features.

“We’ve been working on AI for a long time and we’re excited about the more recent advancements,” said Khan, on the pre-briefing. “The unique capabilities we have are going to enable the next generation of experiences. We’ll be able to do things like interpret the tone or the voice inflection of a customer to make decisions about how a customer might be feeling. Then, route them to a different agent based on those kinds of details.”

Khan stressed the importance of not rushing AI development since it can result in poor user experiences. Instead, he said, Cisco is focused on building usable experiences powered by AI. Many businesses underestimate the difficulty of implementing AI. It takes time to tailor solutions for specific use cases, as success depends on training with proprietary enterprise data.

The next big battleground in collaboration will be in the AI arena and Cisco has dedicated a tremendous number of resources into making AI easily usable. The announcements made at enterprise connect were a solid set of capabilities that are optimized for a world where hybrid work is the way forward.