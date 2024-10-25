No Jitter Roll: Zoom Launches AI Companion 2.0, NICE Expands CXone Mpower, and Talkdesk Integrates Agentic AI Across Ascend AI

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Zoom’s launch of AI Companion 2.0, NICE’s expansion of CXone Mpower, Talkdesk’s integration of Agentic AI, Otter.ai’s new language additions to AI Meeting Assistant, GoTo’s integration of GoTo Connect with CRM and support systems, and Grammarly’s new ROI and communication measurement tools.

We also cover reports and surveys, including UJET’s report on AI in contact centers and Databot’s report on AI and business value.

To jump to specific sections, click the links below:

Products

Zoom Launches AI Companion 2.0

Zoom has launched the next generation of its AI assistant, Zoom AI Companion 2.0. This AI assistant can:

Synthesize data across Zoom Workplace and connected apps such as Microsoft Outlook email and calendar, Google Calendar, Gmail, and uploaded documents

Access information from the web via Perplexity

Help users with surfacing, tracking, and completing tasks with Zoom Tasks, which is scheduled to be released in late 2024

Summarize emails or messages from Zoom Team Chat

Generate content such as blogs, outlines, and itineraries

For meetings, Zoom AI Companion allows users to ask the Zoom AI assistant questions about what is being discussed, who the meeting participants are, and what happened during the meeting if they stepped away for a moment. Users can also get recaps for the meeting, access meeting summaries and shared documents, and have AI Companion write a thank you note to meeting participants.

Users can find Zoom AI Companion 2.0 on the side panel in Zoom Workplace.

For more on Zoom AI Companion, read Kevin Kieller’s article What You Neet to Know about the Zoom AI Companion.



Zoom

NICE Expands CXone Mpower

NICE has announced the expansion of CXone Mpower, its AI-powered customer service automation platform. The platform now includes new architectural services that allow workflow integration between front-, mid- and back office suites, plus AI/human agent orchestration.

For more, read Sheila McGee-Smith's article Unpacking NICE Mpower. You can also find previous No Jitter Roll coverage of NICE’s CXone Mpower here.

Talkdesk Adds Agentic AI Across its Platform

AI-powered customer experience technology provider Talkdesk has announced that it will be integrating agentic AI across its Talkdesk Ascend AI platform. This integration will allow the platform to use AI Agents to make data-driven decisions and create personalized customer experiences without human intervention or supervision. This platform includes Talkdesk Autopilot, Talkdesk Copilot, Talkdesk CX Analytics, and other AI-driven CX solutions.

Otter.ai Adds New Languages to Meeting Assistant

Otter.ai has announced that its AI Meeting Assistant will now support real-time French and Spanish transcriptions. This will also allow users to utilize Otter’s AI Chat feature to ask questions in French and Spanish. English, French, and Spanish transcriptions are available in Otter’s mobile and web apps, allowing users to transcribe in-person and through virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

Otter.ai plans to introduce more languages to AI Meeting Assistant throughout 2025.

For more coverage on Otter.ai, read this No Jitter Roll.



Otter.ai

GoTo Launches AI-Enhanced Integrations

GoTo has integrated GoTo Connect with CRM and support customer relationship management systems such as Bullhorn, Capsule CRM, ConnectWise, Epic CRM, Freshdesk, Freshsales, HubSpot, LaborEdge, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, Pipedrive, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SugarCRM, VinSolutions, Zendesk, Zoho, and Zoho Desk.

These integrations will allow GoTo Connect users to automatically store call and messaging details into their chosen CRMs, access customer information during conversations, and automatically capture and store AI-generated call summaries and transcripts in customer contact records.

You can read more about GoTo Connect from previous No Jitter Rolls here and here.



GoTo

Grammarly Announces Tools to Measure ROI and Communications

Grammarly has announced the release of new tools for organizations to measure communication efficiency and the ROI of AI.

The Effective Communications Score tool can be used to track the health of an organization’s communication by measuring and providing scores for communication correctness, efficiency, clarity, brand compliance, and inclusive language.

The Return on Investment (ROI) Report allows organizations to compare business metrics like communication quality, CSAT scores, and sales email effectiveness. This includes suggestions on how to improve results with Grammarly. This tool also shows reports on how employees are using AI.

Customers can gain early access to these tools beginning in November.



Grammarly

Reports

UJET Reports on AI in Contact Centers

UJET, an AI-powered cloud contact center solution provider, has released its AI Maturity Benchmark Report. This report shows that:

75% of contact centers are prioritizing AI investments over the next 12 months, but only 10% have high maturity programs in place currently

60% of AI deployments in contact centers are low maturity

42% of contact centers struggle with high agent overturn and workforce shortages

98% of contact center leaders believe AI will upskill agents

13% of contact centers do not implement any AI procedures

“The majority of contact center AI deployments we see are disproportionately focused on deflection and containment through self-service with cost management and agent efficiency as key business priorities,” said Vasili Triant, Co-CEO of UJET. “This new data shows that more mature AI deployments emphasizing customer experience, revenue growth, and business insights correlate directly to better business outcomes.”

DataRobot Reports on AI and Business Value

DataRobot has released a global survey of 700 AI practitioners and leaders, which shows 50 different points of difficulty that AI teams face. Respondents reported issues across four major groups:

45% reported difficulties with monitoring and observability

35% reported struggles with Gen AI development and deployment

27% reported issues in implementation and integration

20% reported difficulties in collaboration

Other findings from the survey show:

90% of respondents believe predictive and Gen AI will converge in the next 12 months

71% of respondents say they aren’t confident when it comes to developing and delivering effective AI solutions

53% of respondents want tools that allow them to work flexibly with code and GUI simultaneously

57% of respondents want vendors to provide best practices on developing and deploying AI

This Week on No Jitter

Bots in CX: A Love-Hate Relationship – Consumers dislike bots, businesses like them. Regardless, good CX means using them properly and educating customers on why they should use them.

Building Trust in AI for Customer Service – Leveraging real-time and historical customer data, AI can create personalized interactions that demonstrate an understanding of individual preferences, fostering that trust.

Get Rid of Guest Wi-Fi – Too many enterprises spend too much time providing guest wireless connectivity when 5G is available just about everywhere.

No Jitter Midroll: Cisco Unveils Updates and new AI Features at WebexOne – At WebexOne 2024, Cisco unveiled the Webex AI Agent, AI Agent Studio and other AI features for both the Webex AI Assistant and Contact Center.