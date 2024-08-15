No Jitter Roll: Yellow.ai Launches Analyze for CX Automation, Zendesk Announces Relay for Outbound Messaging, and Grammarly Authorship Shows Writing Provenance

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Yellow.ai's Analyze tool which uses Gen AI to improve CX; Zendesk's Relay app for outbound bulk messaging; Grammarly's Authorship tool, which the company says can detect AI usage in documents. Also, Cisco combines its Collaboration unit with its Network and Security groups, and ASAPP's AI solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace.

Yellow.ai launches Analyze for CX Automation

The AI-first customer service automation solution provider launched Analyze, which uses an in-house large language model (LLM) to improve bot interactions with conversational insights and self-learning capabilities. For example, when a customer query is escalated to a human agent, the resultant call’s transcript is fed back into the Analyze system to generate knowledge base articles that can be used by the bot for future similar interactions with customers.

Analyze will also generate topic clusters from bot conversations which customer service teams can use for topic-level insights into sentiments, containment rate opportunities, conversation share, etc. The new tool also makes conversation-level reports available with details such as resolution status, containment rate opportunity, conversation share, etc. Analyze uses deep learning to categorize conversations as positive, negative, or neutral.



Source: Yellow.ai

Zendesk Launches Relay for Proactive Bulk Messaging

The AI-powered CX solutions provider expanded its partnership with Meta to launch Relay. This app offers outbound messaging for companies using WhatsApp and SMS; those messages can be managed within Zendesk. With Relay, customer service teams can use dynamic content and targeted audience data to tailor messages for specific customer segments. Administrators can also create custom message templates directly within Zendesk and submit them for Meta’s approval. Relay is now available via the Zendesk Marketplace.

Grammarly Authorship to Enable Transparency in Writing Assignments

The AI communication assistance company announced Grammarly Authorship, a tool that, according to the company, enables users to demonstrate which parts of a document were human-created, AI-generated, or AI-edited. Authorship works across 500,000 apps and websites to identify the origin of each document part, detailing which sections were typed, which were pasted from another source, and which were generated with AI.

According to Grammarly, when Authorship checks for AI-generated text, it divides the document into smaller sections and examines each section for language patterns typical of AI. Authorship provides analytics of the different text categories contained in the document, along with overarching document-level analytics such as total time authoring, number of active writing sessions, and more. A report document can also be viewed; it is color-coded to show whether it was human-written, AI-generated, AI-modified, AI-edited, or pasted. By early 2025, Authorship will “proactively nudge customers to cite content from external sources,” the company press release stated.

Authorship will be available in beta in Google Docs for all Grammarly customers beginning in September 2024 and available in Microsoft Word and Pages by the end of 2024.

Cisco Unites Collaboration, Networking and Security in One Unit

In a blog post Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins detailed Cisco’s plan to bring its Networking, Security, and Collaboration teams together as one organization. The Collaboration business unit includes products such as endpoints, conferencing and messaging, and workspaces. The recently acquired Splunk and its product line “will be brought into this new organization at the right time,” Robbins wrote.

(Editor’s note: Metrigy’s Irwin Lazar wrote about Splunk and how Gen AI can be used to simplify, and speed up, management of UC apps and devices.)

ASAPP AI Solutions for the Contact Center Now in AWS Marketplace

The research-focused artificial intelligence cloud provider has made its contact center AI software available in AWS Marketplace.

(Editor’s note: No Jitter previous covered ASAPP’s GenerativeAgent.)

