No Jitter Roll: Otter.ai Launches My Action Items and RingCentral Announces AI Capabilities for RingCX

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Otter.ai’s launch of My Action Items, RingCentral’s announcement of new AI capabilities for RingCX, and GoTo’s 40+ new GoTo Connect features.

Also, Talkdesk’s new solutions for Epic Workshop and TeleMate’s new UC solution.

Otter.ai launches My Action Items

Otter.ai has announced the launch of My Action Items, and AI assistant that captures meeting actions across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or in-person meetings to create a centralized view. My Action Items capabilities include consolidation of all assigned tasks, links to specific moments in conversations where action items were created, and weekly email notifications to remind users of outstanding items.



Otter.ai

RingCentral Announces New AI Capabilities for RingCX

RingCentral has announced that new capabilities for RingCX, its AI-powered contact centers. These new capabilities include:

RingCX AI Agent Assist , which offers contextual suggestions to contact center agents and can use company resources such as documents or websites in its suggestions.

, which offers contextual suggestions to contact center agents and can use company resources such as documents or websites in its suggestions. Ring CX AI Supervisor Assist , a solution that uses AI to monitor customer interactions, identify potential issues, and notify supervisors by providing transcripts and conversation summaries.

, a solution that uses AI to monitor customer interactions, identify potential issues, and notify supervisors by providing transcripts and conversation summaries. AI Coaching Insights , which analyzes customer interactions for each agent and generates personalized AI-based coaching suggestions

, which analyzes customer interactions for each agent and generates personalized AI-based coaching suggestions A Bring-Your-Own Intelligent Virtual Agent Framework that allows customers to integrate preferred Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) framework.

For more information on RingCX, be sure to check out Sheila McGee-Smith’s Aug. 21st article “RingCentral Expands RingCX AI Innovation.”



RingCentral

GoTo adds new features to GoTo Connect

GoTo has announced more than 40 product enhancements to GoTo Connect, its cloud-based phone system and customer engagement software. These product enhancements are aimed at giving businesses the data and technology to improve customer interactions. Enhancements include:

The ability to track and analyzing key topics in GoTo Connect Contact Center to find trends, evaluate call patterns, and monitor historical data using AI topic flags

The ability to enhance call reports through searchable records of call transcripts, multi-tier permission-level restrictions, and simplified views of call outcomes that include resolution reporting

A report-generating feature that can analyze call failures and outcomes

The ability to use WhatsApp to allow customers to reach businesses

to allow customers to reach businesses AI-driven text-to-speech sound clips that are available in 4 voices, 90 languages, and come with 11 background music options

Closed captioning for GoTo Meeting sessions

Integrations with Zendesk, ServiceNow, Sugar CRM, Pipedrive, Freshsales, and Freshdesk



Image: LogMeIn

Talkdesk’s New Solutions for Epic Workshop

Talkdesk has extended its Epic Workshop by adding new embedded solutions. Talkdesk Copilot, a part of the Healthcare Experience Cloud, will be directly embedded in Epic’s Cheers CRM suite. This addition will provide real-time transcripts, recommendations, assisted automations, and automatic call summaries.

TeleMate Announces UC Solution

Telemate, a company that works in unified communications observability solutions, has announced a general release for its 8.0, UC Monitoring, Analytics, and Observability platform. This platform offers real-time metrics, traces, and logs across UC components. It is also compatible with all major UC vendors and has advanced analytics and real-time dashboards for decision-making and troubleshooting.

These new capabilities are intended to provide remote workers with more visibility in UC management.



Telemate

This Week on No Jitter

Take a look at some of our top articles from this week:

Finding Communications Technology Employees in Unconventional Places by Bobra S. Bush

RingCentral Expands RingCX AI Innovation by Sheila McGee-Smith

How AI Helps Address Core Challenges for Rural Utilities by Jon Arnold

Improve CX by Breaking Down Data Silos and Functional Barriers by Matt Vartabedian

Reserve Your Spot: Enterprise Connect AI 2024

With AI moving at a frenetic pace and IT leaders scrambling to keep up, this new 2-day event from Enterprise Connect will provide up-to-the-minute, in-depth, unbiased content with conference tracks covering CX, Productivity, and IT Management to help the Enterprise IT community leverage AI to advance the enterprise. Learn More about Enterprise Connect AI, October 1-2, 2024, Santa Clara, CA.