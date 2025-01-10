No Jitter Roll: NVIDIA Announces New Language Model Products, Accenture Releases AI Refinery for Industry, and EdgeRunner AI and Intel Partner for AI PCs

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: NVIDIA’s new Nemotron language models, Accenture’s new AI Refinery for Industry, Amazon Ads SQL Generator, and Cents new laundry business contact center.

We also cover partnerships and acquisitions, such as EdgeRunner AI and Intel partnering to add AI Assistants to PCs, CallTower's acquisition of Inoria, Soluna and Atlas Cloud's sustainable AI video processing agreement, CallTrackingMetrics and Contact Center Compliance partner, and Logitech partners with NVIDIA and Inworld AI for streaming assistants.

Product

NVIDIA Announces Nemotron Model Families

NVIDIA has announced a new set of AI models called Nemotron. These models include Llama Nemotron, an open large language model (LLM), and Cosmos Nemotron, a vision language model (VLM).

Llama Nemotron can aid in the creation and deployment of AI Agents in places like customer support and fraud detection. Its agent capabilities include chat, function calling, coding, and math. Llama Nemotron also uses NVIDIA NeMo, an end-to-end custom Gen AI platform.

Cosmos Nemotron works with NVIDIA NIM microservices to provide video search and summarizations, allowing agents to analyze and respond to images and video from autonomous machines.



NVIDIA

Accenture Launches AI Refinery for Industry

Accenture has announced the launch of AI Refinery for Industry, a collection of agent solutions for AI Agent creation and deployment.

AI Refinery for Industry will help with:

Revenue growth management, allowing managers to make informed decisions based on market changes

Clinical trials, with AI Agents helping patients and clinicians create trial plans and outline tasks and requirements

Industrial troubleshooting, with real-time data, signal correlation, automated inspections, and more

B2B Marketing, with AI agents providing insights and automated workflows

“The launch of AI Refinery for Industry represents an expansion of the platform and our collaboration with NVIDIA—which helps clients convert raw AI technologies and tools into scaled enterprise AI systems—providing a foundation to accelerate agentic functionality and reimagine functions and industry processes,” said Accenture chief AI officer Lan Guan.



Accenture

Amazon Marketing Cloud Debuts Query Generator for Customer Data

Amazon Ads has announced that it will be releasing a SQL generator for Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC). This SQL generator will use generative AI to help advertisers develop insights from AMC signals using a natural language interface.

"With the SQL generator, we're bringing the power of generative AI to help advertisers more quickly unlock value from their data and our shopping and streaming signals to execute truly full-funnel advertising strategies," said Paula Despins, vice president of ads measurement at Amazon Ads.

HP Boosts Office Hardware with AI-Powered Features

At CES 2025, HP has announced new AI-powered products, including PCs and solutions such as

The line of AI PCs, known as EliteBooks, will provide faster performance, a built-in recording studio with an AI-powered Poly Camera Pro for conferencing, document summary, and compatibility with HP Rechargeable Active Pen. They also include HP Wolf Security to protect users from cyber threats.

HP has also announced the HP Z2 Mini G1a and ZBook Ultra G1a, mobile workstations equipped with AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processors for Copilot+. These workstations allow users to work locally with LLMs, make graphics-intensive projects, and use 3D design.

Three new HP Thunderbolt 4 docks were also announced. These docks use Bluetooth to detect PCs before they are connected, allowing them to power on sooner.

You can learn more about specific HP products and their pricing here.

Cents Releases Cents Assist

The call center uses CentsIntelligence, Cents’ AI suite tools, and call center agents to help reduce the amount of in-store calls at laundry businesses. Cents Assist includes unlimited calls that are industry-specific, AI voice systems, call and SMS order placement, customizable escalation processes, multi-language support, call reporting, transcripts, and analytics. Cents Assist works with Cents POS, a customer profile platform, and Laundroworks, which allows users to check laundry card balances.



Cents

Partnership

EdgeRunner Partners with Intel for PC AI Assistants

AI Agent provider EdgeRunner AI has partnered with Intel to bring AI agents to Intel AI PCs. This partnership will give Intel PCs EdgeRunner Athena, an air-gapped – a security measure to protect secure computer networks from unsecured ones by physically isolating the network – generative AI platform that provides AI Agents with natural language processing.

Tyler Saltsman, Founder & CEO of EdgeRunner AI, says, “EdgeRunner’s technology, combined with Intel’s latest hardware, software, and distribution, enables us to bring the power of Generative AI to every Intel AI PC, privately and securely without requiring internet connectivity.”

CallTower Acquires Inoria

CallTower has acquired Inoria, a Genesys-led CCaaS provider. This acquisition will provide CallTower customers with UCaaS and CCaaS solutions.

CallTower's Chief Executive Officer, Bret England, says, “This acquisition offers our combined customers and the enterprise market with expanded communication solutions with extensive resources for design, licensing, implementation, integration, and support of an extensive list of CCaaS and CAI solutions along with our industry leading UCaaS offerings.

Soluna and Atlas Cloud Sign Agreement to Deliver AI Video Processing

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a green data center developer, has announced a collaboration with Atlas Cloud, a cloud-based solutions provider. This will give Altas and its customers AI video processing workloads by providing them with 64 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. The goal of this collaboration is to provide sustainable AI cloud services across multiple industries.



Soluna and Atlas Cloud

CallTrackingMetrics Partners with Contact Center Compliance

CallTrackingMetrics, a call-tracking and analytics provider, has partnered with Contact Center Compliance, a provider of call center regulator tools, to provide customers with proactive monitoring and compliance threat/fine mitigation.

Isaac Shloss, Chief Product Officer of Contact Center Compliance, added, "Our collaboration will provide businesses with a comprehensive solution that not only tracks communication performance but also ensures strict adherence to regulatory standards."

Logitech G’s Streamlabs, NVIDIA, and Inworld AI Announce Intelligent Streaming Assistant

Logitech G’s Streamlabs, NVIDIA, and Inworld AI have partnered to create an AI streaming assistant. The streaming assistant will be able to co-host streams and answer viewer questions, make adjustments during streams, create scene transitions, and troubleshoot technical issues.

