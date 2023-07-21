No Jitter Roll: Microsoft Reveals Copilot Pricing, Poly Launches Teams-certified Headsets, and Qualtrics Launches its AI-powered XM/os2

Welcome to this week's No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week NJR highlights the Microsoft’s pricing reveal of Copliot and Bing Chat Enterprise, a generative AI (Gen AI) tool; Poly’s introduction of three Certified Microsoft Teams headsets; the integration of Luminoso's AI-driven text analytics with Minerva's real-time agent assist; and Qualtrics' launch of XM/os2, its updated platform that is now fully enabled with AI.

Microsoft Announces Copilot Pricing and Bing Chat Enterprise

At its partner event Microsoft Inspire, the company revealed that Microsoft 365 Copilot will be priced at $30 per user, per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers. Microsoft has not yet disclosed the date of availability. Microsoft stated further that Copilot:

Inherits a company’s existing Microsoft 365 security, privacy, identity, and compliance policies.

Isolates and protects company data within its Microsoft 365 tenant and always under its control.

Respects individual and group permission policies at the tenant level.

In addition, Microsoft shared more information about Bing Chat Enterprise (BCE), a generative AI-powered tool that can help employees generate content, analyze or compare data, and summarize documents. It features what Microsoft calls “commercial data protection,” meaning that customer-specific user and business data are protected and will not leak outside of the organization. BCE is “grounded” in web data and provides “complete, verifiable answers with citations, along with visual answers that include graphs, charts and images, and is designed in line with [Microsoft’s] AI principles.”

(Editor’s Note: Per this article, “external datasets, articles, networks and databases [are used to] “ground” the model to factual data and relevant user context” so that generated results are based on that narrower context as well as the model’s pretrained weights.)

In its blog post, Microsoft said that Copilot has capabilities beyond Bing Chat Enterprise. For example, Copilot is “grounded” in a company’s business data in the Microsoft Graph all “emails, calendar, chats, documents,” etc. Copilot functionality is also integrated into Microsoft 365 whereas BCE appears to be standalone.

Bing Chat Enterprise is available in preview via bing.com/chat and the Microsoft Edge sidebar and is included at no additional cost in Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium. In the future, it will be available as a stand-alone offering for $5 per user, per month.

Want to know more?

No Jitter’s colleagues at AI Business provided some insights into the cost of rolling out BCE and Copilot. And, since artificial intelligence has a lot of specific, descriptive terms, download our handy guide to AI vocabulary.

Poly Introduces New Headsets Certified for Microsoft Teams

Poly has announced three new Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) headsets that, when paired with the new Savi Office Base, will allow connectivity up to 600 feet from the base to the headset. The three headsets are the:

Savi 8400 Office Series features active noise canceling, a convertible-wearing style;

Savi 7400 Office Series, and

Savi 7300 UC Series which features DECT Security Step C, 256-bit AES encryption, and Poly Acoustic Fence technology. This headset comes with a wireless adapter for PC connectivity (Bluetooth is not supported).

All three headsets can be connected to a PC, mobile device, or desk phone via the Savi Office Base. They are also “Certified for Teams,” and the Savi Office Base has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button.

Poly also announced its Edge E Series IP desk phone is now enabled for Microsoft Teams SIP gateway. Microsoft and Poly have also partnered to introduce a bulk sign-in feature via the Teams SIP gateway; this capability is in preview on select Poly desk phones.

Want to know more?

Back in mid June 2023, Poly announced AI-infused products. Poly, and other AV vendors, factor heavily into providing new meeting equity options.

Minerva CQ Integrates with Luminoso’s Daylight for AI-driven Text Analytics

Minerva CQ and Luminoso announced the availability of Luminoso’s AI-driven text analytics solution Daylight on Minerva CQ’s real-time agent assist platform. This provides Minerva CQ customers with the option of using Daylight to analyze unstructured text from call and chat transcripts, generate insights related to root cause, trends, business intelligence, voice of the customer (VOC) and voice of the employee (VOE). It can also be used to analyze other data sources like CSAT survey open ends, agent notes, product reviews, and social channels.

According to a Minerva CQ spokesperson, Minerva CQ customers can access Daylight via the Minerva CQ admin portal with a roles-based, single sign-on. Training is also included. The spokesperson also noted that Minerva CQ platform pricing is inclusive of Daylight. For additional channels/data sources (social media, surveys, FAQ, etc.) outside of the core interaction channels that Minerva CQ supports (voice and chat) there is an additional fee for Daylight uage.

Qualtrics Launches XM/os2, Fully Enabled With AI

The experience management (XM) solution provider has rolled out the “next generation” of its XM platform, dubbed XM/os2. The core of Qualtrics XM/os2 is comprised of Experience ID (XiD), iQ, and xFlow, all of which now use AI. These core modules are used for different purposes: XiD helps identify gaps in customer experience (CX) as well as new opportunities; iQ provides data analysis; xFlow creates rules and workflows.

The new AI capabilities allow XiD to automatically group customers and employees into segments, such as teams, geographies, and industries. Based on that profile data, XiD allows frontline managers to respond to customer feedback in various places (review sites, social, etc.) in a way that accounts for a customer’s history with the company. XiD will also recommend a tone/sentiment for those replies.

New Gen AI capabilities in xFlow enable organizations to trigger Gen AI-powered actions in the systems they are already using. For example, in Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist, Gen AI can be used to summarize information and suggest resolutions (and tone) during an interaction. In Qualtrics Automated Call Summaries, the AI's primary task is to summarize the interaction, but Automated Call Summaries can also send personalized follow-up email, create knowledge base articles and generate support tickets.

In the announcement event, Qualtrics said that with its platform customers can use their preferred LLM. Qualtrics said its AI is trained on unique customer and employee data, industry benchmark data and methodologies. In its press release, Qualtrics stated that XM/os2 comes with enterprise-grade security that prevents LLMs from retaining data for training purposes.

The generative AI capabilities in xFlow are available now, while new generative AI-powered conversational experience capabilities are available in private beta. Auto segmentation in XiD is also in private beta. New generative AI capabilities in Qualtrics Frontline Team Assist, Automated Call Summaries and Real-Time Agent Assist will be generally available in 2024.

Want to know more?

This article explores the use of chatbots while this one discusses the need for data transparency when managing AI tools.

