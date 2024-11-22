No Jitter Roll: Microsoft Expands Multiple Partnerships

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight Accenture’s new Gen AI cybersecurity services and capabilities, H2O.ai’s new advancements to their h20GPTe platform, Pega’s new capabilities for Pega GenAI Blueprint, and Tray.ai’s new advancements to Universal Automation Cloud.

We also cover partnerships, with Microsoft announcing team-ups with ServiceNow for front-office modernization, Snowflake for AI app development, and C3 AI for Enterprise AI adoption.

For reports, we have Qualtric’s report of the cost of poor customer experience and Hyperscience’s report on Gen AI adoption in 2024.

Click the links below to jump to specific sections:

Products

Accenture adds Gen AI cybersecurity services and capabilities

Accenture has announced Gen AI cybersecurity services and capabilities. These new capabilities include Secure AI Solutions, Deepfake Protection, Business Cyber Crisis Recovery, and Quantum Security Suite.

Secure AI Solutions is a service that includes capabilities for assessing and protecting access, data, models, infrastructure, and building trust-by-design AI systems. This service also helps users find vulnerabilities in AI systems using red-teaming and adversarial simulations.

Deepfake Protection provides users with security testing, monitoring, and detection for deepfakes.

Business Cyber Crisis Recovery is a cloud-based solution that allows C-suite leaders to restore infrastructure and reduce downtime impacts from cyberattacks.

Quantum Security Suite provides services for building strategies, discovering vulnerable encryption, and replacing outdated technology by using quantum-safe algorithms approved by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology.



Accenture

H2O.ai releases Agentic AI

H2O.ai has announced that it will be using Predictive AI and Generative AI capabilities in its h20GPTe platform, h2oGPTe has a multi-agent system that allows it to autonomously manage complex tasks. This system also uses LLMs to do web research, predictive modeling, and iterative code execution. Other key featured include model risk management, citation-based verification for RAG, customizable safety guardrails for AI, and multimodal audio and vision analysis.

Pega launches Gen AI capabilities

Pegasystems Inc. has announced new Gen AI capabilities in its Pega GenAI Blueprint platform. These new capabilities include:

Analysis of Business Process Model and Notation (.bpmn) files used for legacy system workflows

System analysis for process maps, inefficiencies, and optimization opportunities

Analysis of data definition language (.DDL) files to generate data models for applications in data objects, fields, and relationships

Analysis of Open API documents in YAML (.yaml) to build data object models



Pega

Tray.ai announces new capabilities

Tray.ai has announced advancements to its Universal Automation Cloud. These new capabilities allow Tray.ai’s Vector Tables to transform unstructured data by managing data for chatbots, AI assistants, agents, RAG, and other AI applications. Universal Automation Cloud also uses Merlin Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to apply AI to business documents and processes. Other new capabilities are Inline Functions, which provide code-free processing for complex data transformations and GenAI-generated workflow summaries for real-time documentation.



Tray.ai

Partnerships

ServiceNow and Microsoft expand partnership for front-office modernization

ServiceNow and Microsoft have expanded their partnership, combining Microsoft Copilot with ServiceNow’s AI agents to help modernize front-office business processes. ServiceNow’s AI agents will help solve customer problems in Copilot, allowing back-end workflows to be connected. Copilot will also streamline user tasks through automation while AI agents will provide real-time responses on complex issues.

Jon Sigler, senior vice president, Platform and AI, ServiceNow, says, “By combining our strengths, we're enabling organizations to harness AI and automation in ways that fundamentally change how they work—reducing complexity, driving productivity, and helping teams move faster.”

Snowflake and Microsoft partner to simplify AI app development

Snowflake and Microsoft have announced an expansion to their partnership to connect the Snowflake Power Platform with the Microsoft Power Platform. This partnership will enable bidirectional access between Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and Dataverse, an enterprise data platform for agents. Connecting these platforms will allow Microsoft Power Apps developers to build business applications of the Microsoft Power Platform using data from Snowflake. It will also reduce time spent on resource and infrastructure management for IT and analytics leaders.

“This integration allows developers to leverage the capabilities of both Snowflake and Microsoft to develop powerful AI-first applications in the Power Platform and Copilot Studio,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft.



Snowflake

C3 AI and Microsoft partner for Enterprise AI adoption

C3 AI, an enterprise AI application software creator, and Microsoft have expanded their partnership for the adoption of Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure. With their newest agreement, C3 AI’s suite of Enterprise AI application software, including C3 Generative AI, will be available through Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud Portal.

Reports

Poor customer experience can be costly

Research by Qualtrics shows that businesses globally risk $3.8 trillion in sales due to poor customer experience. 53% of customers say they would cut spending due to bad customer experiences. They also say that the biggest pain points are service delivery issues (46%), communication problems (45%), and employee interactions (39%).

Hyperscience reports on Gen AI adoption

Hyperscience has released a new report on 2024 Gen AI adoption The report shows that:

Only 52% of organizations are applying Gen AI in document processing

77% of IT leaders say they are underutilizing available data for training AI

75% of organizations say Small Language Models (SLMs) outperform Large Language Models (LLMs) in speed, cost, ROI, and accuracy

This week on No Jitter

Mitel Introduces New Mitel CX Platform powered by GenAI -- Mitel modernizes its contact center platform with a fully featured, ‘next-generation CX’ platform.

Amazon Connect Updates Proactive Engagement Personalization -- AWS Amazon Connect Outbound Campaigns incorporates AI and machine learning into expanded proactive communications solutions with dynamically updated data.

Slack Templates Target the Improvable and Repeatable Parts of Jobs -- In this Q&A, Olivia Grace, Senior Director of Product Management at Slack, explains the benefits of automating the work that gets in the way of doing real work.

The Dawn of AI Litigation: What CCaas and UCaas Implementors Need to Know -- While most vendors position themselves as the invisible layer facilitating customer communications for their clients, they’re about to find out their data-handling policies may bring them new visibility.

No Jitter Midroll: Microsoft Debuts More AI Agents -- Microsoft Ignite kicks off with many updates to existing products, as well as new products and features for Copilot.

No Jitter Midroll: Salesforce Launches Agentforce Testing Center -- Salesforce’s Agentforce Testing Center enables customers to test and monitor AI Agents.

Automating Agent Wellness: Reducing Burnout, Improving CSAT -- Automated AI-powered agent wellbeing tools, such as automatic break scheduling and shift adjustments, can greatly improve overall morale within contact centers.

AR/VR’s Role in Business Collaboration -- Targeted use cases of augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) offer potential benefit.

