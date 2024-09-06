No Jitter Roll: Kore.ai Launches AI Products, NinjaTechAI Enhances SuperGPT AI Assistant, and HARMAN Announces ForecastGPT

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight a slew of AI-centered announcements: Kore.ai’s launch of XO Automation and Contact Center AI and NinjaTechAI’s upgrades to SuperGPT AI Assistant.

Also, HARMAN announces ForecastGPT, Cognite launches a new AI definitive guide, and RUCKUS Networks and Nokia collaborate for AI-drive Wi-Fi/fiber solution.

Kore.ai’s XO Automation and Contact Center AI Now on AWS Marketplace

Kore.ai has announced two of its products – XO Automation and Contact Center AI - are now available on AWS Marketplace.

Kore.ai XO Automation uses LLM and Gen AI capabilities so enterprises can create, deploy, and manage AI Chatbots used for customer interaction. These chatbots can be used in over 40 voice and digital channels and support more than 130 languages. This product also uses advanced Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), multi-engine NLU powered by LLMs, and Responsible AI with guardrails to ensure secure and scalable Gen AI and conversational AI capabilities.

Kore.ai Contact Center AI automates tasks, and boosts personalized experiences for contact center customers. Contact Center AI is integrated with Kore.ai’s Experience Optimization Platform, automating up to 80% of customer interactions. It also uses Agent AI to provide agents real-time advice, automated interaction summaries, coaching, and guided interaction.



Kore.ai

NinjaTechAI Announces SuperGPT AI Assistant Upgrades

NinjaTechAI has announced new upgrades to SuperGPT AI Assistant. These upgrades integrate multi-modal capabilities with users’ daily workflows. Pro users of the AI assistant can use image generation, editing, professional and creative writing, deep research, and meeting scheduling. Other features include an upgraded LLM for advanced reasoning and coding, image interpretation based on photos, and image generation.

Babak, CEO and Founder of NinjaTechAI, says, “Our SuperGPT AI Assistant is designed to help everyone—from developers to creatives—unlock their full potential by automating a range of complex tasks seamlessly.

HARMAN Announces ForecastGPT

HARMAN has announced HARMAN ForecastGPT, a platform that uses predictive analytics to show future trends, optimize resource allocation, and enhance business performance. ForecastGPT supports predictions in areas such as sales, finance, marketing, manufacturing, and communications. The platform uses real-time adaptability and can integrate with various platforms. It is able to work with data formats such as CSV, Excel, SQL, API, and more.

Cognite Launches Atlas AI Definitive Guide

Cognite has launchedThe Cognite Atlas AI Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents, a manual for AI solution development. The guide includes the latest technological requirements for AI, offering real-world examples, advice, and tools for digital leaders to implement AI agents.

This guide is the third in the Cognite Definitive Guide Series, the first two being The Definitive Guide to Generative AI for Industryand The Definitive Guide to Industrial DataOps.

“According to a recent ARC Advisory Group Digital Transformation, Sustainability, and Technology survey, AI is the most impactful technology we'll see over the next five years,” said Janice Abel, ARC Advisory Group Principal Technology Analyst.



Cognite

RUCKUS Networks and Nokia Collaborate to Deliver AI-driven Wi-Fi and Fiber Connectivity Solution

CommScope and Nokia announced an AI-driven solution for in-building and campus-wide connectivity by integrating fiber and Wi-Fi. This collaboration integrates an AI-driven Wi-Fi solution from RUCKUS Networks and a high-capacity optical fiber network from Nokia, providing scalability, bandwidth, reliability and energy and operational efficiency. This solution supports applications such as AR/VR/XR, 4k video streaming and conferencing, online gaming, and IoT devices.

“This purpose-driven RUCKUS Wi-Fi and Nokia fiber solution will enable use cases where traditional IP-based networks are difficult to install and a simple cost-effective solution is required,” said Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular Security Solutions, CommScope.