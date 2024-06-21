No Jitter Roll: Highlighting Hardware for AI Factories; CCaaS and Mobile Device Management

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: A new joint AI portfolio developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Nvidia, an AI Factory architecture offering from Penguin Solutions, mobile device management from NinjaOne and a new CCaaS product from Odego.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVIDIA announce ‘NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE’

HPE and Nvidia announced NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, a portfolio of co-developed AI solutions and joint go-to-market integrations that enable enterprises to accelerate adoption of generative AI. HPE Private Cloud AI, an offering in that portfolio, combines NVIDIA AI computing, networking and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute and the HPE GreenLake cloud. This provides enterprises with a path to developing and deploying generative AI applications. HPE Private Cloud AI is powered by the new OpsRamp AI copilot, and supports inference, fine-tuning and RAG AI workloads that utilize proprietary data, as well as enterprise control for data privacy, security, transparency, and governance requirements.

HPE Private Cloud AI is expected to be generally available in the fall. The joint go-to-market strategy includes integrator partners such as Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro.



As Eric Krapf wrote, as an industry we still don’t know exactly what network and computing architectures will provide the best performance for AI applications.

Penguin Solutions Expands OriginAI Solution to AI Factories

Penguin Solutions designs, builds, deploys, and manages AI and accelerated computing infrastructures at scale. It has expanded its OriginAI Solution to include validated, pre-defined AI architectures incorporating NVIDIA H100 GPUs. OriginAI infrastructure enables predictable AI performance in clusters that can range in size from hundreds to thousands of GPUs. The OriginAI solution architectures are based on 1-pod, 4-pod, and 16-pod configurations which can scale from 256 to more than 16,000 GPUs.



The term AI Factory has been around for several years. It was recently used by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang during his Computex keynote when he stated that multiple companies would use NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers that would drive generative AI breakthroughs. According to Huang, an “AI factory” is a new type of data center that produces a new commodity: AI.

In May 2024, Dell published this article on how Dell technology makes the AI Factory real. In short, AI factories produce “actionable intelligence, fresh content and new insights” that every company will need.

This video from Bloomberg Television provides an overview of the AI Factory from three perspectives: Dell, Nvidia and ServiceNow.

NinjaOne Introduces Mobile Device Management

The provider of IT platforms for endpoint management, security, and visibility expanded its solution with mobile device management (MDM) capabilities. NinjaOne MDM allows mobile service providers (MSPs) and IT teams to perform a variety of actions on a range of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, etc.) at scale. These actions include device lock/wipe, reset passcodes, manage security settings, install/remove/block applications, create and enforce mobile device policies, provide support automate, control, and implement policies across.

“Modern organizations run on endpoints, and as the number of mobile devices accessing corporate networks increases, it has become increasingly challenging for IT teams to properly manage and secure them,” said Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst, at TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group. “Organizations we advise are looking to reduce the number of tools they use and complexity within their tech stack.”

Odigo Launches Extended Contact Center

The European provider of contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions launched Odigo Extended Contact Center (OECC) which provides multiple features, such as:

The ability for agents to define and adjust their availability parameters,

A customer portfolio view to access interaction insights and contextual details, as well as a mini-directory of (company) contacts,

Automate the transfer of calls to specific teams and/or reassign unanswered calls,

Analyze call data (handling, processing time, etc.) and other indicators.

OECC can be used on its own or integrated with unified communication tools such as Microsoft Teams and RingCentral.

