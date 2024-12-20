No Jitter Roll: CallRail Tracks Leads from AI-powered Search Engines, Grammarly to Acquire Coda and SIPPIO Partners with Mutare

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight CallRail’s new capability that allows leads to be tracked from AI-driven search engines.

In partnerships and acquisitions, we cover SIPPIO’s partnership with Mutare to improve voice security in Teams and Zoom, Grammarly’s intent to acquire productivity platform provider Coda, and Enghouse’s purchase of on-premises CPaaS and cloud-based communications Aculab.

In reports, we examine survey-based research from Tray.ai that highlights the challenges enterprises may have deploying AI agents and a Freshwork survey that shows some benefits customer service teams are realizing from AI.

NEW PRODUCTS

CallRail Can Now Track Leads from AI-Powered Search Engines

The AI-powered lead intelligence platform announced new capabilities that allow customers to track leads from AI-driven sources and search engines such as ChatGPT/SearchGPT, Perplexity and Gemini.

“As AI search engines have gained significant traction among consumers, marketers have faced a growing challenge: accurately attributing leads originating from these platforms,” said Ryan Johnson, Chief Product Officer at CallRail. “Many of these AI-driven search [engines] previously hid the traffic source, which has historically made it impossible for marketers to measure and optimize their campaigns successfully.”

In a follow-up email, CallRail said that because these AI-powered search engines no longer obscure the traffic origin, they have made changes so the sourcing is uniform within its platform and listed as organic. CallRail says this new capability will help businesses maximize their lead generation potential by tracking leads with greater accuracy and minimizing the impact of inaccurate or missing attribution data. This will, in turn, help marketers ensure that every lead—whether generated by a traditional search engine or an AI-powered platform—is accounted for in their reporting.

Partnerships

SIPPIO Partners with Mutare On Voice Traffic Security

The PSTN voice enablement platform for Microsoft Teams and Zoom partnered with Mutare, which provides voice security solutions. SIPPIO will integrate Mutare’s Voice Traffic Filter as an option within its SIPPIO Connect and SIPPIO Bridge offerings. Mutare’s Voice Traffic Filter adds an extra layer of protection against voice-based threats, including robocalls, spam, and spoofed traffic.

Grammarly to Acquire Coda

Grammarly announced its intent to acquire productivity platform Coda, with Coda’s CEO and Co-Founder Shishir Mehrotra set to become the new CEO of Grammarly. Grammarly’s current CEO, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, will be stepping down as CEO and will work alongside the incoming CEO as an advisor.

Coda provides Coda Docs, a productivity suite for documents, spreadsheets, etc., and Coda Brain which provides Gen AI-powered enterprise search, summarization and workflow automation capabilities across enterprise data sources.

Grammarly indicated that it intends to focus on making its AI assistant more contextually aware with Coda Brain while also unifying its assistant with Coda Docs. For more, check out this Grammarly blog post and this Coda blog post.



Grammarly

Enghouse Acquires Aculab PLC

Enghouse Holdings UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited acquired Aculab PLC (Aculab), a provider of on-premises and cloud-based communications and AI software solutions. Aculab’s products include communications platform as a service (CPaaS), AI-driven answering machine detection, voice and face biometrics technologies, as well as gateways, media processing and signaling products.

Reports

Want AI Agents? Upgrade Your Tech Stack

Newly published research from Tray.ai reveals that 42% of surveyed enterprises plan to build over 100 AI agent prototypes and 68% are budgeting $500,000 or more annually on AI agent initiatives. However, 48% reported their existing integration platform as a service (iPaaS) products are only “somewhat ready” for AI’s data demands.

The survey also found that integration challenges will likely be a hurdle for AI agents. For example, 42% of enterprises said their AI agent initiative would require eight or more connections to data sources. And while 90% of enterprises view integration with organizational systems as “essential,” they are currently favoring hybrid approaches — a mix of build and buy (41%), single-purpose SaaS app agents (28%) or custom development (24%).

Enterprises are prioritizing AI agents that solve critical business problems; top use cases reported were IT service desk automation (61%), data processing/analytics (40%) and code development/testing (36%). Additionally, enterprises are focused on using AI to improve customer-facing processes, with 49% prioritizing increased customer satisfaction as a key success metric.

The survey also found that enterprises view AI as a means of driving greater efficiency, with 64% citing cost reduction as a top priority and 52% aiming to increase process automation rates. Despite the emphasis on productivity and efficiency gains, 24% of enterprises also see positive revenue impact as an important measure of AI agent success.

“The survey reveals an inflection point for enterprise AI adoption — while more than two-thirds of organizations expect AI agents to power more than a quarter of their core processes by 2025, they're realizing that success requires rethinking how they handle data integration, security and accessibility across systems,” said Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai.

Tray.ai’s State of AI Agent Development Strategies in the Enterprise surveyed 1,045 U.S.-based enterprise technology professionals at organizations with 1,000 or more employees, including: 261 practitioners, 87 team leads, 183 managers, 165 directors, 34 vice presidents and senior vice presidents, and 315 C-level executives.



Tray.ai

Freshwork Survey Finds AI Making Progress in Customer Service

A recently published Freshwork survey found that some customer service (CS) teams are starting to see the benefits of AI. Here are some of the results:

40% of CS agents say that AI bots and agents are invaluable to their workload.

74% say their opinion of AI has changed for the better due to its increased capabilities and performance.

CS agents specifically note that AI is helping de-escalate tense situations (25%) and turn a poor customer experience into a good one (35%).

51% also say that AI allows them to learn new skills via saved time.

36% of CS agents say AI is driving more noticeable value than ever before.

Freshworks’ Global AI Workplace Report surveyed 4,000 knowledge workers across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

