No Jitter Roll: Box and Slack Expand their Partnership and Calabrio Integrates with Five9

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Box and Salesforce’s Slack expand their partnership and Calabrio integrates with Five9.

Also, PagerDuty Expands its Gen AI solutions with PagerDuty Advance, GoTo adds WhatsApp to GoTo Connect, and Workato launches its Unified API Platform.

Box and Slack Expand Partnership

Box and Slack have announced an expansion to their partnership to bring AI to enterprise content. As of July 31, 2024, Box’s Enterprise Plus customers can ask AI queries and find insights from Box files sent in Slack channels and threads. Users will only be able to interact with and receive answers from files they have access to.

Other capabilities include:

Dynamic and secure file previews of Box documents from Slack channels, including PDFs, spreadsheets, and slide decks

Real-time loading content cards to allow Box files shared in Slack to reflect changes made in files

The ability for Slack users to create no-code workflows that incorporate Box content

Updated admin delegated authorization for login

The ability for joint customers of Box, Slack, and Salesforce to select Box for default storage and connect Box uploads to Slack channels and Salesforce accounts



Calabrio Integrates with Five9

Calabrio has announced an integration with Five9 to offer Quality Management and Analytics capabilities. These capabilities are powered by Five9 Voicestream, a real-time audio and metadata streaming service. This integration will provide Five9 virtual call center customers with call recording, quality management, AI-driven analytics, and workspace management.

PagerDuty Expands Gen AI Solutions

PagerDuty, a digital operations management enterprise, debuted PagerDuty Advance, a part of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform.

PagerDuty Advance capabilities include:

A Gen AI chatbot for Slack provides summaries and insight on incident reports as well as troubleshooting

AI generated status updates to provide insight on events, progress, and challenges

An automation digest, which summarizes the most important results from running automation jobs

A-generated postmortem reviews and next steps for incident resolution

AI-generated Runbooks that translate plain-English prompts into automations



GoTo adds WhatsApp to GoTo Connect

GoTo has announced the addition of WhatsApp as a new channel within GoTo Connect. WhatsApp will be a part of the Customer Engagement Channel, which centralizes conversations across channels such as SMS, social media, and GoTo Connect’s phone system into one platform.

GoTo Connect now has shared inboxes, multi-channel communications, WhatsApp conversations, AI-powered productivity, 360-degree customer view, and call back scheduling.



Workato Launches Unified API Platform

Workato, an AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, has launched its Unified API Platform, which allows enterprises to create and manage APIs without code.

The Unified API Platform allows users to set up API endpoints and securely share data, use Workato Copilot to publish APIs with AI-driven suggestions and automation, and onboard legacy APIs using an API proxy. The platform also implements Developer Portal to simplify API discovery and boosts consumption and AI gateway to enable customers to connect and consume AI and LLM services.