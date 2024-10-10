No Jitter Roll: Amazon Q in Connect Gets More Gen AI, CallMiner Debuts AI Assist and Druid Launches QA for AI Agents

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: New Gen AI capabilities for Amazon Q in Connect, CallMiner's Gen AI-powered AI Assist, Druid AI's QA Agent, RingQ's CCaaS solution with UC features, Sembly's updated collaboration platform, Miro's new Innovation Workspace product, Smartsheet's revamped team collaboration experience, Microsoft's OneDrive Copilot AI updates, Logitech's new BYOD cable and RingCentral's PAN-India License to Deliver CCaaS and UCaaS.

In partnerships, we highlight: the expanded ServiceNow-Zoom AI integration, a Smartsheet-AWS integration for Amazon Q Business and an Atera-GoTo partnership for mobile device management.

NEW PRODUCTS

Amazon Q in Connect Gets More Gen AI Capabilities

Amazon Q in Connect, a generative-AI powered assistant for contact center agents, will now:

Recommend personalized guidance to agents using customer data from Amazon Connect and other third-party CRM systems. Amazon Q in Connect detects the customer's intent from the real-time voice or chat conversation and uses customer data to recommend subsequent agent actions.

using customer data from Amazon Connect and other third-party CRM systems. Amazon Q in Connect detects the customer's intent from the real-time voice or chat conversation and uses customer data to recommend subsequent agent actions. Enable contact center supervisors to pre-configure LLM prompts to match a company's brand and business guidelines. Supervisors can tailor prompts to change Amazon Q in Connect's tone and behavior to incorporate specific company phrases, follow language guidelines, and designate certain "fixed" responses for situations requiring absolute consistency.

For more detail, see this blog post.

CallMiner Introduces CallMiner AI Assist

The provider of conversation intelligence CX solutions announced CallMiner AI Assist, a collection of new and enhanced Gen AI capabilities which include an extensible orchestration framework that allows AI Assist to connect AI components and tools across the CallMiner platform. AI Assist will also help users in their daily tasks (as many other ‘AI copilots’ do). CallMiner AI Assist will be available to new and existing customers in Q4 2024

DRUID AI Launches DRUID QA Agent

The provider of a platform for building and deploying Gen AI solutions launched DRUID QA Agent which allows enterprises to test the accuracy of their autonomous AI agents created via DRUID AI or other vendors’ AI solutions such as Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Einstein and ServiceNow agents .

DRUID QA Agent can automatically create test cases based on knowledge base content, previously recorded conversations (including voice recordings from the contact center), hypothetical conversations, and user profiles connected with a company’s business records. The QA Agent can automatically run potential conversations and verify the results for accuracy while also providing analytics on the impact of tuning changes on answer or transaction accuracy. QA Agent can also perform A/B testing and regression testing to compare the performance of different LLM models, different versions, and different parameters.

DRUID QA Agent is available on the cloud, hybrid, or on-premises to all customers.

RingQ Launches CCaaS with Integrated UC Features

The provider of business communications technology solutions launched its RingQ cloud-based call center solution which integrates advanced unified communications (UC) features. In addition to features such as omni-channel support, AI powered call routing, and remote agent capabilities, RingQ’s CCaaS solution allows agents to collaborate with their colleagues in real-time through voice, video conferencing, file sharing, and instant messaging without leaving the platform. RingQ’s cloud call center solution is available immediately to customers across the US. Pricing is based on a subscription model.

Sembly Launches Semblian 2.0

Sembly AI provides ‘Augmented Worker Intelligence’ solutions and launched Semblian 2.0 which provides three new AI-powered features:

Personalized recommendations after meetings for next steps based on the user’s roles, goals, and business dynamics.

AI ‘Artifacts’ – Sembly’s term for documents, reports, project plans, or proposals – that are automatically created based on user context and data from the meetings Semblian 2.0 attends. Semblian 2.0 has to be ‘asked’ to create the artifact, which can be edited/updated, and downloaded in various formats.

Users can chat with Semblian 2.0 about a single meeting or multiple meetings, asking questions about trends, historical data, and future projections (or other topics) addressed in those meetings.

Users can click ‘work on this’ within Semblian 2.0 to prompt the assistant into generating the relevant deliverables or guidance. Semblian 2.0 is available on all paid plans.

Miro Introduces the AI-Powered Innovation Workspace

The collaboration solution provider launched Innovation Workspace, a project management canvas that is designed to facilitate brainstorming and research, roadmapping and prototyping and project execution.

Miro approaches productivity applications from a ‘canvas-first’ approach, meaning that its (blank) canvas supports unstructured work (like ideation) and structured work (like diagramming, documentation, tables, task tracking, and prototyping). It can also support multiple media formats – text, images, audio and video and other file types.

Innovation Workspace connects all of a project’s tasks and assets, including third-party documents from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. It also includes AI-powered ‘Sidekicks’ that provide contextual advice within a user’s workflow – see here for specific capabilities and models used by feature.

Miro’s new product also includes:

Integrations with Microsoft Copilot, Adobe Express, Glean and more than 150 other applications.

Built-in data discovery, Jira and code blocks data discovery, customer keyword discovery and IP detection, and OCR data discovery.

Miro Enterprise Guard, which automatically identifies, classifies, and protects sensitive and confidential content in Miro.

Innovation Workspace is available now.

Smartsheet Revamps Team Collaboration Experience

The enterprise work management platform solution provider revamped Smartsheet’s user experience and introduced new features. For example, its Workspaces (a hub for project-related activities) now has a ‘collections’ capability which enables a project manager to track all content related to a campaign in one workspace while still giving end users access to only the information they need. And, collections lets customers bring in Smartsheet items and content from other platforms, including sheets, reports, dashboards, forms, and third-party content like Google Docs or PowerBI dashboards. Collections also provides controls over view and edit permissions.

The updated product also includes a ‘file library’ capability which allows teams to collaborate on digital assets and add files to the library, request reviews, collect feedback, and share comments with stakeholders without creating a new sheet.

Smartsheet also launched new data visualization experiences including:

Board view: Launched earlier this year and now generally available, board view is modeled after Kanban boards which, in short, help teams track progress at a glance.

Launched earlier this year and now generally available, board view is modeled after Kanban boards which, in short, help teams track progress at a glance. Table view: This is Smartsheet’s refreshed grid interface (a table view) enables real-time collaboration, filtering, custom sorting, and an improved find experience.

Collections are available to all of Smartsheet’s enterprise customers on the new user subscription model. File library is currently available to Early Adopters and will be available to all customers on our new user subscription model by the end of October 2024. Table view is available now to Early Adopters.



Smartsheet

Zoom’s Zoomtopia 2024 Announcements

At its annual Zoomtopia event, Zoom made multiple product announcements including a next generation of Zoom AI Companion to pull in information from across Zoom Workplace, a new custom add-on for AI Companion to offer customization capabilities, including the new Zoom AI Studio. And Zoom Tasks expanded its Zoom Workplace capabilities to help users detect, recommend, and complete tasks throughout their workday. Additionally, Zoom debuted new products and features within its Business Services portfolio, including enhancements to Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Events, and Zoom Revenue Accelerator.

HP Poly also expanded its portfolio of certified devices for Zoom Rooms, to include the Poly Studio G62 modular room system, Poly Studio X52, V52, and X72 video bars.

For a detailed analysis of all this news, check out Zeus Kerravala’s article on Zoomtopia 2024.

Microsoft OneDrive Adds Copilot AI Agents

Microsoft announced multiple updates to OneDrive including the addition of Copilot Agents, which users can custom configure to perform tasks. For example, with Copilot Agents users can gather relevant files, documents, and data and automatically respond to requests to deliver information. Once created, Copilot Agents can be shared with others, as well. Copilot in OneDrive can be used to summarize files in the web app, generate FAQs from those documents and compare up to five files at once.

For IT staffers, OneDrive now provides an AI-driven site policy comparison report to identify sites that meet (or do not) compliance standards. OneDrive Sync Health Reports are now integrated with Microsoft Graph Data Connect (MGDC) so that admins can export data into Power BI or Excel for customized reports. And, with the forthcoming Restricted Content Discoverability (RCD), files in libraries that have this policy configured will not appear in Copilot-generated results. This feature will be in public preview by the end of 2024. View the full OneDrive event here.



Microsoft

Logitech Extend-s Plug-and-Play to More Meeting Rooms

Logitech announced Logitech Extend, a single-cable BYOD solution built for Android- and BYOD-based room solutions. Users can launch a meeting from their laptop or mobile device with a USB-C cable without needing additional drivers or software. In Android-based rooms, users can run BYOD meetings in rooms with the Rally Bar Family, configured for Microsoft Teams on Android, Zoom Room Appliances, or Google Meet on Android. IN BYOD rooms, users can connect a laptop or mobile device to Logitech Extend using the in-room conference camera and display. The cable costs $799 and will be available in November 2024.

RingCentral Receives PAN-India License to Deliver CCaaS and UCaaS

RingCentral announced it has received the PAN-India license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to operate across all 22 telecommunications circles in India.

PARTNERSHIPS/ACQUISITIONS

ServiceNow and Zoom Integrate AI Capabilities

Via the purchase of both a custom Zoom AI Companion add‑on and ServiceNow Now Assist, the two products will be integrated and generally available in the first half of 2025. Through this integration, if a team has a virtual meeting with the Zoom AI Companion enabled, Zoom’s AI Companion will summarize and transcribe the team’s discussion, if given permission, and turn action items into tasks connected to ServiceNow workflows.

For example, AI Companion can work with Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) to automatically create tickets and assign them to team members. Email notifications will then be sent to attendees with insights from the meeting, along with an auto‑generated summary of post‑meeting deliverables. See here for a short demo of how the integration will work.



ServiceNow

Smartsheet and AWS Will Launch Connector for Amazon Q Business

Smartsheet is partnering with AWS to launch a new connector that synchronizes data from Smartsheet into Amazon Q Business, a generative AI-powered assistant. The connector will enable Amazon Q Business customers to use their intelligent assistant (Q) to search for information about their projects, programs, and processes managed in Smartsheet. Amazon Q Business will perform those searches while respecting users’ access and permission levels.

“Generative AI is driving a significant shift in how enterprise knowledge is stored, accessed, and utilized,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, VP of the CIO practice at The Futurum Group. “This transition offers an opportunity to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in data management and utilization. By integrating work management data into Amazon Q Business, Smartsheet and AWS are creating a unified AI search experience across enterprises’ knowledge base.”

The Smartsheet connector is available to Amazon Q Business customers today in public preview.



Smartsheet

Atera and GoTo Partner for Mobile Device Management

Atera provides an IT management platform; GoTo provides T management, support, and business communications solutions. With this partnership, GoTo's Miradore multi-tenant mobile device management (MDM) solution will be offered to Atera's customers.