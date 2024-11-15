No Jitter Roll: AI Agents Debut from Five9, Cognigy, Snowflake and DataRobot

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Five9's new AI Agents, Cognigy's Agentic AI product, Dialpad's new AI-based Dialpad Support contact center solution, Avaamo's AutoQA solution for evaluating customer interactions, Zendesk's flexible pricing plan, United Office's EngageIQ for grading staff engagement, Snowflake's new Snowflake Intelligence platform for creating AI Agents, DataRobot's Enterprise Suite for building AI Agents, and Logitech's new Smart Office tools for meeting spaces.

Additionally, Five9 and ServiceNow expand their partnership with a deep product integration, Five9 and Intradiem integrate their products, and Mitel integrates its contact center solutions with Talkative's generative AI solutions.

Click the links below to jump to specific sections:

NEW PRODUCTS

Five9 Unveils AI Agents

The CCaaS solution provider launched AI Agents as the next generation of its Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA) capability. AI Agents work with the full Five9 Genius AI Suite, including AI Knowledge, Agent Assist, and GenAI Studio.

Five9 AI Agents allow customers to combine a mix of generative AI, conversational AI, and NLP in a single AI agent. This allows responses to be scripted or more dynamic depending on the needs of the customer. For example, Five9 said its AI Agents provide responses based on the personalized context of the customer. So, if a customer asks an airline company’s Five9 AI Agent, "How many miles do I need to reach gold loyalty status?”, Five9’s AI Agent will use contextual data to tailor its response, "With 19,000 miles in your account, you only need 6,000 more to reach gold loyalty status."

Five9’s platform enables customers to increase/decrease the level of autonomy the AI Agents has when responding to customers. For example, the AI Agent can be dialed up or down from “No Trust” to “High Trust,” across a range of interactions.

Five9 AI Agents will be available for beta worldwide in Q1 2025.



Five9

Cognigy Launches Agentic AI

The provider of AI-powered customer service solutions unveiled Cognigy Agentic AI as an addition to its Cognigy.AI platform. Agentic AI enables enterprises to create, manage, and scale AI-driven agents for customer service environments. Cognigy’s Agentic AI solution offers:

Integrated short- and long-term AI memory with real-time data from customer profiles and histories so that conversations can be tailored to individual customer preferences and needs.

Real-time decision-making as the Agentic AI agents can assess each situation and make on-the-fly decisions.

Seamless tool integration: Agents autonomously select and access a range of tools, such as APIs and customer data repositories.

Collaboration with human agents as the system will hand interactions over to human agents when escalation is required, creating a truly unified customer service ecosystem.

Agentic AI is built with enterprise-grade data security and compliance, meeting standards like GDPR and HIPAA and has pre-integrated support for platforms such as Avaya, Genesys, and NICE.

Dialpad Support: A New AI-based Contact Center Solution

The provider of communication solutions for enterprises launched Dialpad Support, an evolution of its Ai Contact Center solution. Key features of Dialpad Support include:

Ai Agent: A self-serve generative AI virtual agent.

Ai Assistant: A generative AI chatbot for agents that summarizes information.

Ai Scorecards: Automatically scores every interaction to help supervisors quickly identify agents who need more training and recognize top performers.

Launchpad: A performance dashboard providing visibility into each agent’s call metrics and an at-a-glance view of team performance for managers.

Dialpad WFM: A workforce management platform following the acquisition of Surfboard for scheduling, forecasting, and performance tracking.

Dialpad Support will be available to customers and prospects on November 19, 2024.



Dialpad

Avaamo Launches AutoQA

The contact center solutions provider launched AutoQA, a generative AI-powered quality assurance solution for contact centers. AutoQA automatically evaluates 100% of customer interactions across all channels. AutoQA evaluates agent performance using predefined, weighted guidelines for each call stage.

Using Intelligent Guideline Setup, teams can create and customize evaluation criteria using simple English instructions without coding. AutoQA can also provide agents with visibility into their performance metrics and personalized development paths. AutoQA adherence to major standards including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2. AutoQA is available immediately.





Zendesk Launches Flexible Pricing for Customized AI Journeys

The CCaaS provider launched its AI Dynamic Pricing Plan which lets businesses use human agents or AI agents, or a combination of both, and shift investments as their needs evolve.

This new pricing allows Zendesk customers to re-allocate their spend across different pricing types — such as seat-based and outcome-based pricing — based on their unique needs and usage patterns. This mix-and-match occurs within Zendesk’s pricing models. There is no added charge for AI Dynamic pricing. It provides the ability to move dollars from one model to another (agents to ARs or vice versa) to suit the customer’s need during their term without needing to negotiate a new contract.

Unified Office Debuts EngageIQ

The business communications solution provider announced AI-based staff engagement grading application, EngageIQ, a rules-based app that grades staff performance for all customer phone conversations. The business owner defines customizable engagement rules with points assigned to each one. The application then automatically scores conversations based on those roles. This allows business to identify top performers and those needing additional training.

Snowflake Unveils Snowflake Intelligence for AI Agents

The ‘AI data cloud’ provider announced Snowflake Intelligence (in private preview soon) a new platform that will enable enterprises to ask business questions across their enterprise data and then create data agents to act on those insights. Snowflake Intelligence connects to Snowflake’s own product as well as third-party tools — including sales transactions in a database, documents in knowledge bases such as SharePoint, productivity tools such as Slack, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. Snowflake Intelligence can create data agents to do analysis, summarization or other tasks. Data agents can also use APIs or write to Snowflake tables to record business decisions.

In related news, Snowflake also:

Introduced the ability for developers to build conversational apps for structured and unstructured data, run batch large language model (LLM) inference for natural language processing (NLP) pipelines, and train custom models with GPU-powered containers.

for structured and unstructured data, run batch large language model (LLM) inference for natural language processing (NLP) pipelines, and train custom models with GPU-powered containers. Enabled its customers to share fine-tuned large language models (LLMs) (now in public preview) via Snowflake’s Internal Marketplace (now generally available) which allows users to discover available data, apps, and AI products from other teams and business units within their organizations — while preventing unintended sharing to external parties.



Snowflake

DataRobot Introduces an Enterprise AI Suite for Agentic AI

The AI solutions provider announced an enterprise AI suite to develop and deliver generative AI applications and agents. This solution allows enterprises to customize pre-built application templates for a range of AI use cases, including agentic workflows, data analysis tools, and predictive content creation systems. It includes the ability to tailor security, business, and implementation logic.

Logitech Launches New Smart Office Tools

Logitech released a suite of Sync smart office tools to improve the workplace experience for employees and strengthen analytics for business IT teams. The tools include: Auto Book and Auto Release, which enables rooms to be automatically reserved and canceled based on workplace behavior, and Logitech View, which provides interactive digital office maps.

For example, Logitech’s Rally Bars use AI-powered in-camera sensors to automatically reserve a room (if not reserved) or release a reservation if no one shows up for a scheduled meeting. After multiple no-show meetings, the entire recurring series can be automatically canceled, with the changes reflected in the calendar and on Tap Scheduler. Availability status updates are reflected in near real time in Logitech View, a digital office mapping solution. Maps can be displayed on large monitors or TV screens using Logitech RoomMate.

According to Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Logitech for Business, “Logitech Sync Insights gives [IT staff] data analytics on space usage, occupancy, and the use of video conferencing equipment during meetings.”

Logitech View, Auto Book and Auto Release are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan, priced at $199 and $399 per room annually, respectively. Auto Book and Auto Release require a Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini on CollabOS 1.13 or higher. Logitech View requires RoomMate running CollabOS 1.14 or higher.



Logitech

Partnerships

ServiceNow and Five9 Expand Partnership

ServiceNow and Five9 have combined the ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and the Five9 platform into a joint solution. One interface provides:

Real-time Transcription: Five9 TranscriptStream will be integrated into ServiceNow Interaction Management. ServiceNow Now Assist, powered by GenAI, uses these transcriptions to generate summaries and resolution notes.

Unified Routing: Five9’s intelligent automated routing engine will now be able to route ServiceNow digital channels and cases, alongside Five9 channels, to the right agent, leveraging ServiceNow metadata. The metadata from ServiceNow will also enrich data in Workforce Engagement Management solutions offered by Five9, making it easier to adjust staffing during high-demand periods, as well as forecast and schedule.

Single Agent Experience: Native Call Controls within ServiceNow’s Agent Workspace will integrate with Five9, meaning agents can handle Five9 interactions directly in the Universal Agent Inbox.

The ServiceNow and Five9 integrated capabilities are expected to be available to select customers in the first half of 2025.

Intradiem Announces Partnership with Five9

This partnership will combine Intradiem’s real-time contact center automation technology with Five9’s cloud-based CX platform.

Mitel Strengthens Partnership with Talkative

This expanded Mitel-Talkative partnership will integrate Talkative’s Gen AI tools with Mitel’s contact center solutions. For example, Talkative’s AI Agent Assist and real-time automatic translation can be deployed directly from Mitel’s omnichannel customer experience management platforms, MiContact Center Business and MiContact Center Enterprise.

Other features will include AI virtual agents, which are multilingual; real-time agent chat enhanced by GenAI, and AI transcripts for video calls; customer interactions via WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook Messaging on MiContact Center Business and Enterprise; and analytics and reporting feature.

This Week on No Jitter

In case you missed them, here are some of our top stories:

Power of Babel: Artificial intelligence has cut down the noise and boosted accuracy to help real time translation flourish – but there’s still more progress to be made.

Theta Lake Expands Risk and Compliance Features: Unified communications and collaboration solutions are increasingly core to how employees work. Theta Lake has added new features that expand a company’s ability to maintain security, privacy and compliance.

Recent Microsoft Teams Deployments: These five quick lessons can keep expenses down, reduce the number of surprises when moving to the collaborative platform, and help a migration go smoothly.

Registration Open for Enterprise Connect 2025

Ready to Chart Your Course to next-level collaboration and CX? Enterprise Connect’s 2025 theme, Charting Your Course, underscores Enterprise Connect’s commitment to empowering attendees with the strategies, tools, and information to lead technology migration and digital transformation in an AI-powered future.

Learn more!