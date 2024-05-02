No Jitter Gen AI Editorial Policies

Our Editorial Policies on Generative AI

As publications that cover technology, we examine both the opportunities that new technology offers and the risks that it presents. Sometimes we come across technology that pose unique challenges to publishers like ours: technologies that challenge journalistic norms, shift media business models, or augment newsroom operations, for example. Within the closed doors of our newsrooms we discuss these developments regularly, thoughtfully, and passionately; but rarely do we feel compelled to issue public statements. In the case of generative AI, we do:

We will not publish content that is primarily authored, edited, or otherwise created by generative AI (ChatGPT, GPT-4, etc.). Further, we will approach any secondary or supplementary use of the technology in our newsroom with extreme caution, because:

We cannot trust the accuracy of the tools’ statements / results, because we can’t rely on the accuracy of the information the tools were trained upon.

Today we are not using generative AI at all and are actively avoiding it. (The one exception was when we had ChatGPT write a story about itself in December 2022.) However, we are a technology publication that covers business use of AI. As these tools mature and we investigate them as more thoroughly, we may find trustworthy uses for them in our newsroom – if so, we will use these tools to support, but not replace, our work.

In that case, our commitments to our readers are:

We will disclose any and all use of generative AI in published content to our readers. Therefore: In the event any body text was written by a machine, it will be clearly credited and acknowledged. If any body text was written by a machine, we will clarify which text and distinguish it visually. If any image was generated by a machine, it will be listed in the image credits. If generative AI was used in any reporting, data crunching, image creation, etc., we will clarify where and how. Our content management system, ContentStack, has just added ChatGPT to its capabilities. If we use those capabilities for producing or editing content in some way, we will disclose that.

On-assignment reporters and columnists must receive approval from an editor before using generative AI in any way, shape, or form, even in content that is on the topic of generative AI. Contact the assigning editor with questions.

Contributors are prohibited from using generative AI in their commentary pieces. We want to hear commentary from contributors’ personal insights and experiences. If you think you have a reason for an exception, contact us at [email protected] .

We ask that all press/media relations representatives disclose any and all use of generative AI in their releases, statements, press kits, and other contributions. As we would expect your professional ethics to prohibit you from attributing one person’s words to another, you must not attribute AI-generated words to a human being. Our reporters will continue to push for direct conversations with sources -- not emailed statements – to further avoid this.