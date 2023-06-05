Newest Genesys Generative AI Capabilities Boost Experience Orchestration

The customer experience solution provider today announced auto-summarization for Agent Assist, which is part of the Genesys Cloud CX platform and available with the Genesys Cloud AI Experience offering. With this generative AI capability, agents can capture conversational intelligence from digital and voice interactions and then use those summaries during and/or after their customer interactions.

“Summarization is a powerful feature of the new LLM solutions, and it can provide benefits of both automation and data collection accuracy improvements,” said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. “However, Genesys is the last of the CCaaS leaders to make generative-powered summarization generally available.”

Beginning in 2020, Genesys introduced multiple large language model (LLM) capabilities starting with entity recognition, sentiment extraction, conversational models, intent mining, topic mining and semantic search. Agent Assist auto-summarization benefits from that experience and leverages the latest models, trained with proprietary, curated data to help organizations improve reliability and accuracy.

"We've long used large language models within Genesys AI to help organizations proactively orchestrate experiences that lead to stronger customer and employee outcomes," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “We're also considering the roles and expertise we may need to fuel our R&D strategy for the future, like prompt engineering and curation."

Genesys trains its embedded LLMs with curated, trusted data across multiple industries, languages, use cases, dimensions and more. The company has also adopted AI ethics guidelines to help foster accountability and transparency and trust.

