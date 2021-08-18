Building a Customer-Centric Organization?

Manually evaluating calls is costly, time-consuming, and rife with subjectivity. This process creates an atmosphere of animosity and causes organizations to miss opportunities to improve the customer experience. AI and automation overcome those barriers – and more – to drive customer-centricity.

The following are three key considerations to ensuring successful change management when building a modern, customer-centric organization:

1. Removing subjectivity reduces animosity

Contact centers miss significant insights when supervisors evaluate agents on only a few calls, and coaches waste valuable time sifting through interactions to find a coachable moment. Agents feel that the process isn’t fair, creating tension between agents and the supervisors scoring their interactions.

Using AI to automate objective scoring on 100% of interactions empowers agents to improve their performance proactively while removing animosity from the process. It also uncovers the good and bad interactions, enabling organizations to give positive feedback and address areas that need improvement.

2. AI and automation upskill agents rather than replace

AI and Automation can be frightening words. But infusing these technologies into agents’ daily routines results in an often-unanticipated effect of upskilling them.

For example, a solution provider using these technologies recently reported that employees are being upskilled as analysts in scorecard development, system administration, and query building to identify issues proactively. They’re focused on mining insights and large-scale trends that would otherwise go unnoticed.

3. A pilot team helps gain stakeholder buy-in

Starting small with a tech implementation enables a smaller group of users to experience the benefits themselves, then serve as ambassadors of the solution across the organization. Communication is critical. It’s also important to deliver one message to each employee as it rolls out – i.e., what, specifically, is in it for them.

Make every interaction count. Every time.

NICE makes it possible to empower your contact center agents to deliver service excellence in a way never before possible. Using Enlighten AI for Customer Satisfaction behavioral models paired with Real-Time Interaction Guidance, agents receive immediate feedback during each interaction to guide them to a positive outcome every time.

Enlighten AI for Customer Satisfaction is comprised of out-of-the-box models that interpret, and measure human behaviors proven to influence customer satisfaction. Real-Time Interaction Guidance makes use of these metrics, providing easy-to-understand prompts and recommendations to agents, giving them confidence in their performance while enabling them to proactively self-correct in the moment. All the while, the AI models continually self-improve to bring unparalleled insights for superior customer experiences.