2024: The New World of Work Has Some New Challenges

Encapsulating 52 weeks' worth of news into one end-of-the-year recap is rarely so easy as it is this year. The year's biggest story was the still-unsettled return to office (RTO) debate. On one side, a slew of studies connecting improved productivity, employee engagement and fiscal health with flexible and remote work. We covered this multiple times:

January 2024: Research from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh suggests that return-to-office mandates have no effect on a company's bottom line -- but can negatively impact company morale. June 2024: A study by workplace insights firm Leesman surveyed workers who were in the office two to three days a week, and workers who were in the office four to five days; the number of employees in the latter group who say they feel connected to their company was only one percentage point greater than the group that was in the office two to three days. October 2024: An A/B study of RTO and hybrid workforces found there were quantifiable differences in both productivity and employee retention between the control and hybrid work groups. There were also cost savings that favored the hybrid groups.

And America's workforce remains resistant to commuting, demanding that their employers demonstrate why workers should actually lose time and money to come into an office.

The announcement that the incoming presidential administration intends to banish remote work for all federal employees will likely reignite the debate over the RTO practice and what we all lose when we ignore the data.

There were two other stories that persisted through the year: the workforce's grappling with AI, and an increasing willingness to discuss how much current workplace culture was contributing to ongoing disengagement and burnout at work.

Workers' ambivalence about AI seemed to unfold over the year, with initially bullish sentiment changing over the year:

And the workforce is also signaling that our current models are not sustainable for long-term workforce management:

So what can we take away from 2024? The modern workforce is sending up flares -- it's tired and overworked, and there are sentiment gaps between worker perception and management perception. And while vendors are positioning AI as a way to ease workflow, the people most likely to use these tools regard them with suspicion and worry the tech will only add to their workloads.

And powerful players in society are still pushing for a full return to office despite abundant evidence that alternate models for working serve everyone from the worker to the company very well.

Keep these stories in mind as 2025 exists. How and where people work -- and how they feel about it -- will continue to shape what they produce.

