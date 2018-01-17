Keeping It Fresh at EC18 Enterprise Connect program broadens with addition of Industry Vision Addresses from six companies driving change.

If you thought mainstage activities at Enterprise Connect 2018 couldn't get more exciting, what with keynotes from Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Facebook, Microsoft, and Slack on tap, you'd be wrong. We've got a whole lot more going on, including brand-new programming that puts even more industry luminaries front and center.

As announced this morning, this year's conference program will feature a series of talks from executives at six additional companies driving change in enterprise communications. These thought leaders will take the stage to share how their companies are giving new shape to the industry through development of cloud communications services, consolidation, the advancement of machine learning, and more.

Taking the stage for our first-ever Industry Vision Addresses will be:

Bryan R. Martin, chairman and CTO, 8x8

Laurent Philonenko, SVP and GM of Solutions & Technology, Avaya

Diane Chaleff, G Suite, Office of the CTO, Google Cloud

Joshua Haslett, VP, Strategic Innovations, Mitel

David Sipes, COO, RingCentral

Alan Masarek, CEO, Vonage

The Industry Vision Addresses will take place on Monday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., and Wed., March 14, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. -- mark your calendars now.

And don't miss out on other mainstage presentations. Besides this new series of addresses and our five keynotes, you'll find strategic vendor discussions about the role of team collaboration in the future of enterprise communications (Monday, 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.); the software-communications revolution (Wednesday, 1:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.); and the challenge of resiliency, disaster recovery and emergency communications in the wake of rising threats (Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.).

Finally, as always, we'll be bringing some of the brightest end users from large enterprises to the main stage as well. This year we'll be featuring conversations with enterprise IT executives on how emerging tech will change what you do and how you do it (Monday, 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.), and what's the way forward for communications and collaboration (Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.).

We're keeping it fresh, as the saying goes! You can keep it fresh, too; attend Enterprise Connect 2018, taking place the week March 12 to 15 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla., for the latest thinking on enterprise communications and insight into your career. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advanced Rate -- extended to this Friday, Jan. 19 -- or get a free Expo Plus pass.

