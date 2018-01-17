 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Howard Feingold
Howard Feingold is President of Technology Plus, Incorporated, a 25-year-old independent consulting company specializing in technology solutions. His previous engineering...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Howard Feingold | January 17, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Smart Campuses Are Here

Smart Campuses Are Here A key benefit of smart campus investment is that it helps to position the property for the future -- communications included.

A key benefit of smart campus investment is that it helps to position the property for the future -- communications included.

portable You have a smart phone and possibly a smart watch. You understand smart buildings. But are you aware of smart campuses?

Technology is transforming our world from the inside out. As intelligence, sensing, and communication technologies find their way into more devices and network connectivity is expected to be ubiquitous, we are finding that the systems we employ in every aspect of our lives and enterprises are either communicating, or that there is emerging potential to connect these systems and reap increased efficiency, improved experiences, and added value.

Smart devices and systems are enabling smart buildings, which are hubs of operational technology such as heating, ventilation, lighting, access control, security, and more. As such, smart buildings drive the necessity for campus-wide high-speed network infrastructure. With so much investment in place, expanding the "smarts" across the campus itself is an evolutionary, incremental step that extends the management domain beyond the building and thus increases the potential for efficiencies, automation, and optimization.

Common components of a smart campus include:

portable


So, what are examples of a smart campus technologies?

  • Monitoring water flow to identify water leaks, notify the customer, and cut off the water

  • Using IoT sensors to monitor the fill-levels of dumpsters as well as recycling, donation, or waste oil bins; plan collection routes and times that are sent directly to staff

  • Monitoring parking areas to provide availability to the customers and notify staff of areas that need attention

  • Adjusting lighting according to activity as told by motion sensors; manage real-time building occupancy, and events, increasing efficiency and reducing light pollution

  • Utilizing security camera analytics to alert operations to actionable intelligence such as unusual pedestrian traffic or higher than normal volume -- and using information from environmental sensors or equipment monitoring to alert security personnel to worrisome anomalies

  • Digital signage serving multiple purposes, from tenant advertising to wayfinding to event management; can be repurposed automatically for emergencies, weather events, after hours guest support, and more

Regardless of the smart technologies that will eventually be used, there are identifiable features that will enable the best options, even as technologies continue to emerge and change. Campus-wide fiber backbones provide the basic, expandable communication infrastructure. Lighting poles can be designed to allow for multi-use, providing an ideal platform for not just intelligent lighting, but also video security and analytics, wireless networking, digital signage, and sensors. Optionally, head-ends for distributed antenna systems can greatly ease tenant adoption of DAS.

The campus should have at least two different service provider connections to the campus, separated geographically and connecting to different central offices or data centers. And wherever possible the network infrastructure should be designed with consideration for future expansion. A flexible design will ensure the network is adaptable as requirements inevitably change and grow.

While automation and efficiency are key benefits to be derived from smart campus technologies, improvements in communication are just as important. Notifications to customers and tenants improve the delivery and efficiency of services. Notifications to employees and vendors enable the timely application of specialized expertise. Automated collaboration features can be triggered to bring together the right resources at the right time. Mass notification can keep everyone one step ahead of the weather and unusual or special events. The mature and well understood features of a modern unified communications system are a natural extension of these capabilities -- one more vital system that can be integrated to extend the capabilities of every other aspect of the campus.

The immediate value of a smart campus can be seen in:

portable


A key benefit of smart campus investment is that it helps to position the property for the future. The pace of technological progress continues to skyrocket. Options that seemed fanciful yesterday are becoming viable today, and will be indispensable tomorrow. Campuses that can't provide these capabilities will either require rapid investment or become less desirable than the competition. A smart campus when planned properly will be positioned to meet present expectations, but even more importantly to meet future technology and IoT capabilities.

Learn more about IoT at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advanced Rate Pricing or get a free Expo Plus pass.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.

Related content:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS 2021: YOUR STRATEGIC PLAN
January 24, 2018

Communications, collaboration, and contact center systems are all being delivered from the cloud, to more enterprises each year. With the cloud growing in strategic importance, the question is what

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts