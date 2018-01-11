 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Michels
Dave Michels is a Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. His unique perspective on unified communications comes from a career involving telecommunications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dave Michels | January 11, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Voice, Reborn

Voice, Reborn Speech technologies are finding a place in communications and collaboration, as we'll highlight in this year's Enterprise Connect Innovation Showcase.

Speech technologies are finding a place in communications and collaboration, as we'll highlight in this year's Enterprise Connect Innovation Showcase.

For the past several years, we've seen a definite shift away from voice-based communications. Plenty of data points, such as the rise of first email then messaging, the decline of voicemail, and even the increased popularity of omnichannel within contact centers.

Voice is considered inconvenient. It requires the area be quiet in order to hear the other end and privacy to avoid being overheard and/or minimize disrupting others. Voice communications also require all parties participate at the same time. Messaging eliminates those requirements and offers the benefit of a conversation log.

Hold the phone... that's all wrong. Suddenly, voice is back... but now we call it speech. Speech offers a more intuitive, natural interface that's easier to use than keyboards or mice.

These trends may appear contradictory, but are more often complementary -- as in dictating a text message. The new voice is more about how we interact with machines, not each other. Talking to computers (and robots) has been a mainstay of science fiction for a very long time, and thanks to recent breakthroughs in natural language processing it's becoming a viable reality.

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google are all competing for leadership in voice (I love that sentence). Natural language interfaces hit mainstream awareness in October 2011 with Siri on the then-new iPhone 4s.

Mainstream adoption increased momentum in 2015 when Amazon launched its Echo device, the reigning champ. Amazon nailed it with a standalone appliance concept, and has demonstrated its ability to monetize speech in several ways: voice-enabled sales, device sales, and revenue from speech platform services.

Now Google is on it too; it just managed to sell six million home speakers (more than one a second!) during the holiday shopping season. Forrester predicts that up to 51% of U.S. households will have a smart speaker by 2022.

Third parties can integrate with these appliances to create voice-enabled user interfaces for just about anything. Amazon calls its APIs "skills" and has amassed about 30,000 of them for Alexa. For the third consecutive year, Alexa-enabled is one of the most prevalent themes at CES, taking place this week.

While the consumer market is exploding with options, the enterprise market is just beginning to take shape. Microsoft offers Cortana as a speech assistant integrated across many of its applications. It reports 145 million monthly active Cortana users. Other enterprise-oriented speech solutions include IBM Watson and Cisco's recently announced Spark Assistant.

The technology is new and somewhat disruptive. The keyboard, mouse, and GUI have been the norm for three decades now. There are now two simultaneous challenges: identifying business use cases that are more intuitive with speech, and then selecting the right platform or ecosystem for building such interfaces or applications. Amazon appears to have its sights on the enterprise. It has recently announced Alexa for Business to encourage corporate customers and enterprise suppliers to build out Alexa skills, and is putting Alexa into PCs.

This year at Enterprise Connect we intend to highlight some of the most innovative speech-enabled solutions relating to communications and collaboration (see my earlier No Jitter post, "A Word Please: Speech Tech Focus of 2018 Innovation Showcase"). The speech solutions can be based on any technology as long as they're triggered by sound. Speech applications can be active or passive, listening for commands or analyzing conversations for sentiment and other characteristics.

As every year, the Innovation Showcase seeks to highlight vendors and solutions that haven't previously exhibited at Enterprise Connect. The solutions can be standalone applications or tied into a broader ecosystem. Click here to learn more about the Innovation Showcase and submit an entry.

Related Links:

Dave Michels is a contributing editor and analyst at TalkingPointz.

Follow Dave Michels on Twitter!
@DaveMichels





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts