 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Michels
Dave Michels is a Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. His unique perspective on unified communications comes from a career involving telecommunications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dave Michels | January 05, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Google to Get Into UCaaS? (Finally!)

Google to Get Into UCaaS? (Finally!) Long-dormant rumors of Google's plans for a cloud PBX service have resurfaced this week. Why now?

Long-dormant rumors of Google's plans for a cloud PBX service have resurfaced this week. Why now?

A persistent expectation, for more than a decade now, is that Google will get into the UCaaS business. Tech news site The Information earlier this week reported that UCaaS functionality, supposedly named Wolverine, is one of several significant upgrades Google plans for G Suite later this year.

I hope the rumor is true for no other reason than to end the suspense. The rumor was very strong back in 2007 when Google acquired GrandCentral, which provided a virtual number that could simultaneously ring multiple phones.

Google spent 18 months rebuilding the app to work in Google data centers. It released Google Voice in 2009, offering nearly identical features to those available from GrandCentral plus voicemail transcription. However, Google Voice was only available to Gmail users, not Google Apps users, and wasn't UCaaS. Google offered telephony and PSTN, but not a business system; Google Voice didn't include phones, contact centers, or even basic features such as transfer. (Even so, Gartner has been including Google in its UCaaS Magic Quadrant report.)

Also in 2009, Google acquired Gizmo5 Technologies. The acquisition provided Google expertise and capabilities with SIP and endpoints. All the pieces were coming together, and a UCaaS introduction seemed inevitable -- as was Google's likely success as an enterprise cloud provider. The now-retired Google Talk messaging app, at one time the most viable alternative to Skype, was frequently used for instant messaging between companies (Microsoft didn't acquire Skype until 2011). Google Apps was the primary alternative to Microsoft Office with a revolutionary thin-client, as-a-service twist (Microsoft didn't launch Office 365 until 2011).

Google offered cloud-delivered office productivity and communications accessible from its own browser. It also had Android, an operating system for phones. What could possibly go wrong?

We don't really know why Google never launched UCaaS, but things did get murky. Google Talk, with all of its APIs, was deprecated with the consumer-oriented Hangouts messaging service -- which Google eventually closed as well. Google has since launched two other video messaging apps, Allo and Duo.

Names also got a bit confusing over the years. Google Apps became G Suite in 2016. The service is part of a division first named Google Enterprise, then Google for Work, and now Google Cloud.

The folks behind GrandCentral and Google Voice left Google to create Dialpad (initially called Switch.co), which is one of the two partners, along with RingCentral, that Google currently recommends to G Suite customers. Several other UCaaS companies, such as Vonage, use these same APIs. Esna, now a part of Avaya, provided Google integration to Avaya and Cisco customers.

After a decade, the rumors of a Google UCaaS mostly subsided -- until this week. That seemed reasonable as the company has done fine without it. In addition to its namesake service for search, many of us regularly access Google services via YouTube, Android, Chrome, Maps, Gmail, and ChromeOS. That's a tremendous number of "endpoints" that Google mostly monetizes through advertising (about 90% of revenue).

Google certainly has the ability to launch an effective UCaaS service; the question is why now? Perhaps it has noticed that Microsoft is now selling more Office 365 licenses than traditional software licenses and expects subscribers will represent two-thirds of its Office customers next year. Perhaps it's because Facebook, its primary rival in advertising, has so effectively created an enterprise app (Workplace by Facebook) based on its consumer services. Or, maybe it's because Amazon, its primary competitor on cloud and speech, continues to launch enterprise SaaS apps, including contact center and single sign-on.

In 2015 Google hired Diane Greene, VMware co-founder and Alphabet board member, to head Google Cloud. More recently, it brought on Diane Bryant as the division's new COO. Bryant previously ran Intel's Data Center Group.

There's been a steady vibe of collaboration at G Suite lately. Google Drive became Drive for Teams, and Hangouts split into Meet (communications) and Chat (Slack-like messaging). A few months ago Google announced new huddle room video gear. Google also launched its Jamboard Digital whiteboard last year. Despite all of these changes, G Suite is still largely the same suite of minimally functional apps -- great for schools, but weak for enterprise.

But The Information reported that major enterprise updates are planned for G Suite this year starting with a new directory management solution similar to Active Directory. As for "Wolverine," it described that as a cloud-delivered PBX service similar to Skype for Business. Microsoft has announced plans to discontinue Skype for Business Online as it moves its Office 365 communications infrastructure to Teams. Perhaps Google sees an opportunity.

Building a global, scalable, feature-rich UCaaS app isn't trivial, and many companies have underestimated the effort. It seems odd that Google would attempt to create such a service rather than acquire one. Dialpad seems like an obvious acquisition target based on the GrandCentral and Google Voice history, location, and existing integration with G Suite.

Possibly unrelated, Polycom just announced its intent to acquire endpoint maker Obihai Technology -- and rumor has it that Google offices are equipped with Obihai endpoints.

Learn more about Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate (expires Friday, Jan. 12!) or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Dave Michels is a contributing editor and analyst at TalkingPointz.

Follow Dave Michels on Twitter!
@DaveMichels





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts