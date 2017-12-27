 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dan Aylward
Dan Aylward is a Senior Consultant and founding member of Abilita since 2004. He has over 16 years of experience...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dan Aylward | December 27, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Help! They're Taking Away My POTS!

Help! They're Taking Away My POTS! Three tips for how to become less reliant on plain old telephone service

Three tips for how to become less reliant on plain old telephone service

A funny thing has happened while we've all been paying attention to VoIP and SIP trunks. Those plain old telephone service (POTS) lines have suddenly become expensive circuits, and we don't have a bulletproof solution to replace all of them.

This is sort of like figuring out who you're going to ask to the prom. You spend your time and attention on the captain of the cheerleading squad, figuring you can count on the girl next door if that plan doesn't work out. The only problem is you didn't get your date with the cheerleader, and now you discover that your backup isn't available either!

Unfortunately, most businesses can't get away from POTS altogether. IT doesn't have time to research proven and reliable POTS alternatives, and alarms, elevators, faxes, phone system backup, and many other equipment that a business depends on rely on RJ11 POTS connections. Who doesn't want the peace of mind that comes with 99.999% reliable phone lines that don't need power cords (since POTS lines gets their power from the phone company's central office)?

Comcast, Charter Communications, and other cable companies have been wooing residential customers with triple-play packages combining cable TV, phone, and Internet services. In doing so, they've chipped away at the telcos' most reliable revenue stream. And wireless providers have enticed consumers as well; according to a U.S. government study, there are now fewer POTS lines than cellular lines in the residential market , as CBS News reported earlier this year.

Consider the flood damage Hurricane Sandy wreaked on central offices in the Northeast back in 2012. The flooding gave AT&T and Verizon pause, leading them to wonder, "Why should we rebuild these when we can use VoIP instead and use a data center (with redundancy) anywhere in the world instead of multiple central offices?!"

But the carriers must still pay the fixed costs of field technical staff salaries, benefits, trucks, and equipment even as the POTS inventory shrinks. It doesn't take an economics Ph.D. to figure out the cost must increase for POTS -- and has it ever! We've seen sharp rate increases in 2017, and expect the trend to continue next year.

However, AT&T, Verizon, and other incumbent local exchange carriers (ILECs) have seen this coming for a while, as have the competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs). While CLECs generally don't sell POTS any longer, the ILECs have lobbied state legislatures and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to remove the requirement to deliver POTS. Selling copper isn't cool anymore. If fact, it's just too expensive and delivers little value in return.

In 2014, the FCC began conducting trials on converting entire communities from PSTN to VoIP. And so far 20 states have authorized the end of POTS to the ILECs.

On reliability POTS has always come out on top -- who doesn't love a technology that simply works, every time, when you plug it in? But the rising costs are forcing a look at alternatives. Whether you're in front of the trend or following it, you need to keep moving your business away from POTS (and for that matter Centrex and ISDN PRI). Here's what we tell our clients:

  1. Cut whatever you don't need. This means you need an up-to-date inventory of circuits labeled by use. This is also where you save the most money.
  2. Move whatever you can to an alternative technology (DID on the PRI, eFax, SIP, or IP-based technology). There are plenty of alternatives to POTS, so go after the low-hanging fruit.
  3. Get the best POTS contract you can for the longest term possible. You're not going to be able to move all your equipment off POTS lines. These are the ones you may need to live with until you have a better alternative.

We really don't know how long POTS will be around, but IT is tasked with finding cost-effective solutions to organizational needs. Now is the time to work your magic before you're stuck with your POTS lines falling off contract and the ILEC saying it's not offering contracts on the service any longer!

portable "SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.



Related posts:

  • Telephony Elegy for Rural America
  • When to Turn Your POTS into PANS





    • COMMENTS

    Trending Now

    Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

    Featured This Week:
    Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

    Sponsored By



    Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

    Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
    March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

    Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

    Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

    Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

    Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

    Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

    Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

    Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

    CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
    December 13, 2017

    The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

    HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
    November 29, 2017

    As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

    Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
    November 1, 2017

    Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

    More Webinars
    Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
    December 20, 2017
    Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
    Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
    December 20, 2017
    Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
    Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
    December 20, 2017
    Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
    Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
    November 30, 2017
    With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
    Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
    October 23, 2017
    Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
    How to Master the Digital Future
    September 22, 2017
    In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
    Planning for Your 5G Future
    September 8, 2017
    Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
    SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
    August 25, 2017
    Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
    Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
    August 16, 2017
    World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
    Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
    August 11, 2017
    Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
    IoT & the Communications Workflow
    August 4, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
    UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
    July 27, 2017
    Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
    WebRTC: Why Wait?
    July 14, 2017
    Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
    Inside the CPaaS Decision
    June 28, 2017
    Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
    Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
    June 9, 2017
    If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
    Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
    June 2, 2017
    Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
    Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
    May 24, 2017
    Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
    UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
    May 18, 2017
    Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
    Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
    April 28, 2017
    Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
    Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
    April 20, 2017
    Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
    Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
    March 23, 2017
    Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
    SBC ABCs... & Then Some
    March 15, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
    TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
    March 9, 2017
    Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
    UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
    March 3, 2017
    From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
    Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
    February 24, 2017
    UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
    Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
    February 17, 2017
    From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
    On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
    February 7, 2017
    UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
    UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
    February 1, 2017
    Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
    What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
    January 26, 2017
    Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
    Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
    January 23, 2017
    Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
    More Podcasts