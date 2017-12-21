 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dennis H. Goodhart
Dennis Goodhart is the Managing Director of the New York Metro office of Abilita, a full-service firm helping clients across...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dennis H. Goodhart | December 21, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Making Sense of Blockchain, Bitcoin

Making Sense of Blockchain, Bitcoin Cryptocurrency is a hot trend for a reason; how might blockchain technology impact your enterprise moving forward?

Cryptocurrency is a hot trend for a reason; how might blockchain technology impact your enterprise moving forward?

portable By now I'm sure you have heard of Bitcoin, and may even be kicking yourself for not buying and getting in on the ground floor. The technical term for what Bitcoin is, is known as cybercurrency or cryptocurrency. And while you may debate the merits or risks of whether or not to invest in this type of commodity, there is actually a very interesting and rather unique technology that was developed specifically for Bitcoin that is now being look at for other types of data network transport and transactions. This article will explore the technology behind cryptocurrency and the implications this type of technology may have upon your next-generation infrastructure.

But first, to better help understand exactly how this technology works, and to satisfy those who are curious as to what cryptocurrency is all about, a little primer.

What is Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is a "digital or virtual" currency. It uses cryptography as a means to secure and authenticate its transactions, thus making it difficult to counterfeit. Cryptography is a method of storing and transmitting data in a particular form, so that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it.

As of November, it's estimated that there are between 1,300 and 2,000 different cryptocurrencies in existence, according to multiple sources. Bitcoin has been the first cryptocurrency to gain the public's attention; it is the largest cryptocurrency, followed by Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Litecoin. All cryptocurrencies together, the market value surpassed $600 billion for the first time recently.

One of the attractions of cryptocurrency is that there is no government oversite, and its value is solely determined by market forces. A new cryptocurrency can be created at any time by private investors.

Bitcoin was launched in 2009 by an individual or group known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. As of September 2015, there were over 14.6 million Bitcoins in circulation, with a total market value of $3.4 billion. Over the past year, Bitcoin has exploded in popularity and value, with 1 Bitcoin equal to nearly $17,000 U.S. as of this writing. Bitcoin's success has breathed new life into existing competing cryptocurrencies and paved the way for dozens of newcomers such as Litecoin, Namecoin and PPCoin.

Financial transfers between two cryptocurrency parties are enabled through the use of public and private security keys. The fund transfers are done with minimal processing fees, and users can avoid high fees charged by banks and financial institutions for more traditional services like wire transfers.

portable
The Technology: Blockchain
Bitcoin, as well as every other cryptocurrency, use a technology known as blockchain. The blockchain technology includes the establishing identities and rightful ownership; it permanently records transactions, and enforces "smart contracts" (identified as self-verifying, self-executing agreements. While most closely associated with cryptocurrency transactions, they can function autonomously. Their purpose is to provide a safer more secure method of executing contractual instructions by automating the contract lifecycle that will help improve compliance, mitigate risk, and generally increase enterprise efficiencies.)

Blockchain essentially establishes an online ledger of all of the transactions that have used this particular form of online data transmission, thus providing an authentication trail and data structure that has limited exposure to threats and hackers. The entire blockchain transaction can be copied safely (i.e. from computer to computer) with little fear of it being hacked or compromised.

"As revolutionary as it sounds, Blockchain truly is a mechanism to bring everyone to the highest degree of accountability. No more missed transactions, human or machine errors, or even an exchange that was not done with the consent of the parties involved. Above anything else, the most critical area where Blockchain helps is to guarantee the validity of a transaction by recording it not only on a main register but a connected distributed system of registers, all of which are connected through a secure validation mechanism."
Ian Khan, TEDx Speaker | Author | Technology Futurist | What is Block Chain
People often get bogged down in technological complexity when trying to understand blockchain, but the basic concept is a simple and universal one. We have facts and information we don't want accessed, copied, or tampered with, but on the internet, there's always a chance it could be hacked or modified. Blockchain gives us a constant--a bedrock we know won't change once we put something on it and where a transaction will be verified only if it follows the rules.
-Rob Marvin, PCmag.com
One interesting aspect of Blockchain is that it is actually stronger the bigger it gets. The more nodes a blockchain has, the stronger and more trusted it is. Transactions are constantly monitored, verified, and stored in a "block," linked to a preceding block (creating the "chain"). For a transaction to be validated, it must be tied to the preceding block. All transactions are timestamped and store the transaction data, thereby making it very difficult -- if not impossible -- to hack into the block and insert a bogus transaction.

Blockchain: Changing How Companies Do Business
We are starting to see blockchain technology used for different types of applications other than bitcoin, such as online voting, crowdfunding, and for use in major financial institutions like JP Morgan Chase.

For all intents and purposes, blockchain is a "digital ledger;" because of its unique storage and authentication process, it can be used to record important documents and events such as birth certificates, marriage licenses, medical records, bank accounts, insurance claims, and votes, among others.

One example of how blockchain is being used in the real world comes from virtual reality company High Fidelity. It recently created something called Avatar Island, which is a virtual reality domain where users can buy and sell items based on a blockchain service. Another example comes from Storj, which is beta testing the concept of developing cloud storage based on a blockchain-powered network.

Hurdles in Adopting Blockchain
There are indeed some major challenges in implementing widespread use of blockchain technology; however, not all are technical.

One major hurdle is regulatory approval. Add to that the cost and time of developing the software to run custom applications, and the need to implement a method to allow blockchain networks to connect to current back-end office systems and business networks.

Other issues that still need to be addressed include the challenges of seamlessly interfacing with other operational processes and security concerns. Although blockchain is touted as safe (difficult to hack), we in the technology space know that anything that can be created can be hacked. Blockchain may just be harder to hack; even if a malicious party is not able to gain access to transaction data, the potential exists for them to do other harm like disrupt a blockchain operation, ultimately causing system malfunction. Or, malicious parties could try to put through bogus transactions with forged documentation. In short, there are other ways your business can be impacted than simply the theft of transaction data.

Interesting to note, blockchain is being used for both private and public ventures. While Bitcoin is an example of a public blockchain (allowing peer-to-peer transactions), R3 is an example of a private venture, and is a platform being developed by more than 80 financial institutions, Microsoft, and IBM. "Private," in this context means that only members that are part of that network can participate; it is not open to the general public.

Why Should I Care?
Once you understand what a blockchain is and how it works, the next question an everyday tech user would have is how it'll affect them. If you're not a business that's building a blockchain-based product or service, why should you care? As Don Tapscott explained in the book "Blockchain Revolution" and in a 2016 TEDTalk, it's because blockchain brings us from the Internet of information into the "Internet of value." From his TEDTalk:

"For the past few decades, we've had the Internet of information," says Tapscott. "When I send you an email or a PowerPoint file, I'm actually not sending you the original; I'm sending you a copy. That's great, and it has democratized information. But when it comes to assets; things like money, financial assets like stocks and bonds, loyalty points, intellectual property, music, art, a vote... sending you a copy is a really bad idea. If I send you $100, it's really important that I don't have the money afterward.
It would be impossible to discuss all of the nuances of blockchain. Blockchain may still be in its infancy, but with the promise of more secure data transfer, lower cost fees, the ability to be adapted to almost any industry, privatized transactions... not to mention established companies like IBM and Microsoft and startups heavily investing in this technology, the one sure bet you can make is that if your company is not looking at blockchain now, it will be in the very near future. And if it doesn't incorporate blockchain into its future strategic growth plans they will not be able to compete in the new world of cyber/cryptocurrencies.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts