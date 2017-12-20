Team Collaboration Isn't Just About Chat Task and project management, file sharing, ideation, and workflow integration are all critical elements in providing teams with the tools they need.

My No Jitter post last month looked at five tips for building a successful team collaboration strategy, but I confess an error on my part: A messaging-centric view of 'team collaboration.' Team collaboration is much broader than just messaging; and successful IT leaders will consider more than just how their workers chat when building a successful strategy.

It's not hard to see how discussions of team collaboration often delve into comparing products like Cisco Spark, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral Glip, and Slack. These products, and dozens of other competitors, have captured a great deal of attention in the real-time collaboration market, as they represent the evolution of unified communications. As vendors have shunned the label of "team chat," team collaboration and workstream collaboration have become more widespread terms used to describe these apps.

However, drawing the team collaboration line around 'messaging' excludes a much broader array of team collaboration apps. Indeed, any app that allows groups of workers to centrally converse; manage projects, tasks, and workflows; exchange documents; or collaborate around workstreams like on-boarding, sales, and customer engagement, could all carry the mantra of 'team collaboration.'

In further breaking down the team collaboration space, we find several classes of additional apps, almost all of which offer integrations into the messaging-centric team collaboration applications that I discussed last month. These are:

Project Management -- Examples here include Asana, Basecamp, Clarizen, Liquid Planner, Mavenlink, Redbooth, Wrike, and Zoho Projects. These apps enable teams to define project steps and dependencies, generally in the context of a team workspace.

Task Management -- Apps like Microsoft Planner, Missions, Trello, and Workstreams.ai enable teams to assign and track tasks related to team activities or projects (and there's a lot of overlap between task management and the previously listed group of project management apps).

Ideation -- Examples include Realtime Board and Stormboard, providing a virtual canvas for teams to develop ideas in brainstorming sessions as well as for follow-on individual or group work.

File Sharing and Co-authoring -- The team file sharing space is rapidly moving from sync and share services like Box, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive to offerings that enable teams to co-author documents in real time, examples of which include Dropbox Paper, Etherpad, Google Docs, Microsoft Office within Office 365, and Quip.

Digital Whiteboards and Screen Projection -- Products like Cisco Sparkboard, DisplayNote Montage, InFocus Mondopad, Nureva, Microsoft Surface Hub, Polycom Pano, and Smart KappIQ enable teams of distributed workers to collaborate on a shared surface in real-time. Use cases overlap with ideation apps (that often will run on some of these physical boards).