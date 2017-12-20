 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Milind Bhise
Milind Bhise is the Senior Director of Product Marketing at Riverbed Technologies. A veteran high technology product marketing and product...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Milind Bhise | December 20, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

SD-WAN: Going Next-Gen with Your Network

SD-WAN: Going Next-Gen with Your Network The most impactful way SD-WAN technology can affect the business is the realization of cost savings.

The most impactful way SD-WAN technology can affect the business is the realization of cost savings.

Whether you're trying to improve operational efficiencies or streamline capital expenditure, reducing spend is at the top of any manager or business leader's to-do list. There are many contributors to IT overspending, but one of the largest culprits is the investment made in legacy systems that are not only costly to maintain, but serve as a blocker to improve overall efficiencies by moving to the cloud.

By adopting SD-WAN technology, enterprises can remove the burdens of monolithic legacy networks and alleviate many of the issues that are holding back their business from reaching its full potential, one of which is cost.

In fact, IT decision makers believe that the use of SD-WAN can dramatically lower network costs by reducing hardware expenditures, by 43%, and operational costs, often caused by the need to manually configure networks, by 41%, as discovered in Riverbed's Future of Networking Global Survey 2017.

SD-WAN provides enterprises that have made the bet on the cloud with enormous strategic advantages, including increased agility through automated provisioning, cost-effective scalability, network performance acceleration, improved security, and more. Common use cases in which SD-WAN can help companies include:

  • Hybrid WAN -- Through a hybrid WAN approach, which leverages multiple transport technologies, you can split traffic between high and low-cost WAN links based on availability of links and business-criticality of the traffic. This allows for more efficient bandwidth management and reduces network costs.
  • Cloud Connectivity to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) -- Many enterprises have already or are planning to migrate some workloads to the cloud. SD-WAN securely enables connectivity to workloads in IaaS such as AWS or Azure.
  • Cloud Connectivity, Direct to Software as a Service (SaaS)/Internet -- The use of SaaS apps, such as Office 365 and Salesforce, is growing. With SD-WAN, you can route SaaS traffic directly from branch Internet breakouts.
Saving Money

The end result is a modernized network that is purpose-built to facilitate the cloud and an organization's transformation into a truly digital company. But the most impactful way SD-WAN technology can affect the business is the realization of cost savings. Through SD-WAN, companies can address some of their network's prime suspects that contribute to wasted cloud spend including over-provisioning, poor bandwidth utilization, and lack of control mechanisms. Cost savings due to SD-WAN are achieved in several ways:

  • WAN Connectivity & Circuits -- The monthly costs of an MPLS connection can be overwhelming as your organization continues to scale. MPLS services tend to be SLA-oriented (promising uptime) and often come at a premium price point, usually two to 50x more than business broadband. SD-WAN affords businesses the ability to effectively leverage all available network connections (MPLS to business broadband to LTE) to their full capacity without worrying about maintaining idle backup links. An ideal SD-WAN solution will reduce the network cost without compromising the performance, manageability, and security.
  • Equipment -- There is always an acquisition cost (Capex) associated with any networking equipment. For example, every time you purchase a router, you are not only spending on the device itself but also investing in maintenance and support from the router vendor. That can add up quickly. SD-WAN allows you to significantly reduce your acquisition cost of hardware and software. There is a shift in the industry due to cloud pricing models; many vendors are now moving towards a subscription model.
  • Deployment and Management of the Network -- Modern businesses are moving to the cloud for obvious reasons -- operational simplicity and efficiency. SD-WAN allows for the auto provisioning and centralized management and orchestration of the network. In fact, Gartner anticipates a 50% to 90% improvement in the time it takes enterprises (or relevant third parties) to provision network changes at branches with SD-WAN. Branch deployment workflows currently require configuration of individual appliances. Experienced network engineers are often needed at the branch locations to configure or troubleshoot the appliance, adding to costs and time lost in travel. SD-WAN automates the provisioning and configuration of devices. Zero touch provisioning offers unprecedented agility for network deployment. Automation offered by SD-WAN abstracts the complexities of traditional network management, creating a network infrastructure that is more agile, flexible, and most importantly, cost efficient. SD-WAN enables you to bring up a site quickly and make configuration changes with ease. Now, you can deploy a branch rapidly, allowing revenue generating branches to open earlier, leading to an improved time-to-money ratio.

Additionally, SD-WAN leads to increased employee productivity and end-user satisfaction. By assuring a high-performance network and adding network agility so that demands from the executive, applications, or product teams can be quickly met, an ideal SD-WAN solution can significantly contribute to an improvement in organization-wide productivity. Furthermore, integrated visibility enables a closed-loop process to verify performance, as well as help us continuously improve it. Note that different SD-WAN solutions offer varying levels of these benefits.

SD-WAN is leading the charge in taking today's modern network into the next generation. The simplified management and operation, reduced costs, increased visibility, and security make SD-WAN an attractive option for many businesses looking to achieve both operational agility and cost management efficiency.

Related content:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts