 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brent Kelly
Brent Kelly is president and principal analyst at KelCor, Inc., where he provides strategy and counsel to key client types...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Brent Kelly | December 18, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Afiniti Taps AI to Optimize Customer-Agent Pairing

Afiniti Taps AI to Optimize Customer-Agent Pairing Artificial intelligence can significantly improve a contact center's business performance.

Artificial intelligence can significantly improve a contact center's business performance.

Afiniti is one of the companies leading the way in applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to the contact center. The company has developed AI-based technology that pairs contact center agents with customers to help measurably improve contact center business performance. Afiniti is a partner in Avaya's A.I.Connect initiative, but the company's solutions work with any contact center or telephony switch.

Afiniti is a passionate believer that the contact center should be in the service of an organization's bottom line. The core function of pairing customers to agents should support this premise by routing customers to the agents most likely to achieve the desired outcome, whether it be new sales, upselling, retention, or problem resolution. The company's AI algorithms enable intelligent routing for the optimization of any of these desired outcomes.

The idea of pairing the agents most likely to achieve a desired outcome with customers is not a new concept; tracking and monitoring agent performance is standard contact center procedure. What's unique about Afiniti's approach is how it improves the overall performance of the entire contact center, not just high performers. Plus, its effectiveness can be accurately measured. Afiniti is so confident of its technology that it is willing to install its solutions risk free and at no cost to the customer, taking payment based on actual performance improvements.

How Afiniti's Solution Works
Afiniti's technology uses several supervised machine learning techniques, including regression and classification analysis along with Bayesian analytics and heuristics. Using regression analysis, Afiniti's system matches customer characteristics and behavior with complementary agent characteristics and performance to estimate a probability of how likely a particular agent will achieve the desired business outcome with a particular customer.

While this sounds simple and straightforward, it's really quite complex. The graphic below shows a simplistic overview of the logic flow when pairing agents with customers.

Afiniti's "customer agent" pairing algorithm uses AI machine learning to optimize contact center performance.

It all starts with a customer's automatic number identification or caller ID from the IVR system. Using the customer's phone number as an initial data key, Afiniti's system begins accessing information from more than 100 public and private data sources using a data-chaining mechanism. For example, from the phone number, Afiniti can find out a person's name, street address, city, and state. From this location information, the company can access census data to determine characteristics of the person's neighborhood, city, or town. It can then pull down an individual's data from credit reporting bureaus, companies that track online user behavior, social networking sites, and even organizations that track purchasing information.

All of this customer attribute data feeds into a neural network to compute customer types or customer segmentations, a process that is accomplished in a matter of microseconds. Companies that use Afiniti's system will normally have a small number of customer types, each of which may be further segmented into subtypes. Having more than 100 different customer subtypes within one queue isn't unusual for a company.

We should note many end user organizations already have their own customer segmentation schemes. Afiniti will use an organization's own segmentation types as inputs to the neural network, along with all of the other data Afiniti gathers about a particular customer to generate a unique Afiniti segmentation.

The process of matching an agent with a customer is done by a machine learning technique called regression analysis. The Afiniti system feeds the regression algorithm with data attributes from both the customer and the agents currently on duty. Customer data includes the customer type along with any other existing data from the CRM database. IVR digits and queue data play into the analysis as well, because they provide information on customer intent -- the reasons for their calls. Do they want to buy something or speak with tech support, for example, or do they have a request to discontinue service? Agent attributes, including performance, also feed into the regression model. Other attributes the model uses are based on an optional 20-minute survey administered to new contact center agents or upon initial deployment of the Afiniti solution. These other attributes can include a wide variety of factors such as likes/dislikes, married/single, male/female, children/no children, hobbies/interests, athletic or not, music interests, sports interests, and where they live.

Based on the customer and agent data, the Afiniti software uses the AI regression model parameters to compute how likely a particular agent is to meet the business objective (sell, subscribe, upsell, retain, etc.) successfully. These computed agent probabilities are compared to one another in terms of the differences between them (this is represented by the ∆s [deltas] in the graphic).

Finally, based on contact center service level commitments and operating rules, the Afiniti software makes an optimal agent pairing. It follows all contact center rules in doing so: length of time in queue, equal call distribution among agents, etc.

Importantly, Afiniti's solution works within the constraints of the contact center's operating rules, and it doesn't necessarily favor one agent over another. In the high-volume contact centers where Afiniti operates, every agent is purposed where he or she can best satisfy the company's business objectives. And, because of how Afiniti measures its own performance, every agent is treated fairly.

Click to Page 2: Training and Continual Learning, and more





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts