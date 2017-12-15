 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | December 15, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Avaya Anew: Out of Bankruptcy & Raring to Go

Avaya Anew: Out of Bankruptcy & Raring to Go Under new CEO direction, the company has less debt, more cash, fresh brainpower, and renewed willingness to make the future work.

Under new CEO direction, the company has less debt, more cash, fresh brainpower, and renewed willingness to make the future work.

Almost 11 months to the day, Avaya has exited the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection it entered into on Jan. 19 -- far off the "summer 2017" mark the company suggested at one point, but not nearly as delayed as some industry watchers were wont to expect early on in the process.

The details of how Avaya landed in bankruptcy have been well reported here on No Jitter and elsewhere, with bad debt and market upheaval two primary culprits. Those looking for the blow-by-blow can follow the links in the sidebar on page two. Here, let's focus on the going forward.

Avaya emerges from bankruptcy today as a public company, with shares initially trading over-the-counter through a dealer network but eventually, the company expects, on the New York Stock Exchange, Jim Geary, GM for Avaya's Americas Sales and Services, told me in a No Jitter briefing. The company expects to have approximately 110 million shares outstanding upon emerging from bankruptcy, as stated in today's news release.

The new Avaya is carrying a much lighter (but not insignificant) debt load, reduced by about $3 billion, than its privately held predecessor; "greatly improved" cash flow and cash balance, with $300 million in cash on its balance sheet; a new board and revamped executive suite, including new CEO Jim Chirico; and, reportedly, an energized workforce. "We're excited to move forward and go full speed ahead into the future," Geary said.

Today's financial framework gives Avaya the flexibility it needs to invest in its contact center and UC businesses, as well as complete its transformation from hardware to a software and services model, Geary said. And, speaking to that software and services (read "cloud") business, he added, "that's not just aspirational." Exit numbers will show that 80% of what we produce on a quarterly basis is in software and services. ... It's part of our DNA," he said.

Getting Aggressive
Avaya circa 2018 will be "more aggressive than it's ever been," Geary said.

It's going to have to be, said UC watchers I've talked to about Avaya's potential next steps. After all, the market disruption that contributed to Avaya's spiral into bankruptcy continues unabated. Avaya must still cater to a massive customer base with legacy on-premises systems while at the same time competing for cloud business against much more nimble UCaaS pure-plays such as 8x8 and RingCentral, as Rob Arnold, a Frost & Sullivan industry principal, pointed out.

And the dying off of hardware sales continues to haunt Avaya as much as any other legacy telephony provider, noted Diane Myers, senior research director with IHS Markit. "The ability to truly pivot to the cloud is really what's ultimately going to enable Avaya to survive and have long-term success -- and what will be critical is that Avaya does that not just with its legacy base but captures new customers, whether from competitors or companies coming up."

As strong of a storyline Avaya weaves around its transition, its ability to compete for public cloud business in the midmarket and enterprise segments is still largely untested, Myers said. And it's not easy to do well, she added, pointing to ShoreTel as the perfect case study for understanding how difficult a challenge this is. ShoreTel revamped around the cloud, was able to shift away from hardware, and yet still faced a bumpy enough future that it ultimately decided to accept the Mitel buyout earlier this year. And ShoreTel had been a much smaller company, with a less complex portfolio, than Avaya, she said.

Wait-and-See, Some More
To its advantage, Avaya has strong customer and partner bases. They even grew during the bankruptcy, Geary said. During the past year Avaya signed 4,000 contracts, valued at $50,000 or higher, with new or existing customers, and brought on roughly 1,000 new partners, Geary said.

Given market consolidation -- with Mitel buying ShoreTel and Toshiba's telephony business plus more than a dozen UCaaS mergers in North America alone -- those numbers seem reasonable, Arnold said. But Avaya numbers have shown a slowdown, too, and many Avaya shops have clearly been in a wait-and-see mode -- too heavily invested in Avaya infrastructure to make a move away from the company, but too uncertain about continuing with it, either, he added.

Pent-up demand doesn't mean an onrush of business now that Avaya is out of bankruptcy, cautioned Steve Leaden, founder and president of Leaden Associates, an independent communications and IT consulting firm.

"From a customer point of view, it's a great time to go shopping. Avaya is trying to get in the game, and will discount heavily as its move forward," he said (read related article, "What Massive Bosch Deal Says About Avaya Cloud Goals"). But the continued debt, as comparatively small as it is, is going to give many companies pause, he added. Avaya's financial status has come into question for years, and that doesn't change now. With the debt, "that 'cloud' still remains to some degree," he said.

This isn't to say Leaden doesn't encourage clients to consider Avaya, because he does, as appropriate. "But would I buy tomorrow? 'No.' I'd wait six to 12 months to test the water. Would I include Avaya on a bidders list? 'Yes.' Would I do briefings with it? 'Yes.' But I'd have a small waiting period to make sure it resurfaces and stays afloat," he said.

And though it's been a relatively quiet year on the product announcement front, Avaya really hasn't lost much ground there, Leaden said. As much as Cisco talks up the transition to its cloud-based Spark platform and Microsoft its competitive Teams platform, from an adoption perspective this is all quite visionary yet, he said. And neither of those companies has proven unequivocally that it can take UC in its entirety, along with telephony and a robust contact center environment, and help transform the enterprise end to end, he added.

"So Avaya may have lost some market share, but ... it could have been worse," Leaden said.

Pushing forward on technology development and innovation has been and will continue to be an emphasis for Avaya, said Geary, noting that the company's R&D spend for 2017 tallied to about $225 million. That attests that "innovation is part of who we are," he said. And the new financial structure gives Avaya the flexibility to consider opportunities to expand the portfolio as needed, he added.

Give it Time
Arnold's advice to Avaya: "Double down on the cloud." And to that, Myers would add, "get the word out." Avaya Breeze, for example, is a "great real-time communications platform -- I've played around with it a lot," she said. "That's all good and well, but if people aren't aware of it, what's the good of it?"

Avaya will need to do a better job at marketing its cloud services, and telling a more cohesive story, Myers said. The company presumably knows that, as Geary noted the company's intent to create a new cloud enterprise organization headed by a yet-unnamed new executive lead. "Our commitment to cloud will be clear and evident," he said. "We're building a structure around the cloud itself, and empowering the organization to drive and accelerate our strategy."

All eyes will be on Avaya as it navigates its way as a public company, in a hotly competitive cloud-tilted world. But Myers encourages folks to give the company some time to deliver. "It won't have a complete pivot into growth areas by this time next year, but there should be signs that it's set itself up for continued success... or not," she said. "If it can't put everything in place and start making progress within a year, it'll be tough for it to move forward."

Learn more about Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts