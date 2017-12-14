 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Martha Buyer
Martha Buyer is an attorney whose practice is limited to the practice of telecommunications law. In this capacity, she has...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Martha Buyer | December 14, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

A Comment on Today's Net Neutrality Decision

A Comment on Today's Net Neutrality Decision If enterprise and individual consumers scream loud enough about today’s short-sighted action, there’s hope that the Internet can again provide equal access.

If enterprise and individual consumers scream loud enough about today’s short-sighted action, there’s hope that the Internet can again provide equal access.

I do not now, nor have I ever, belonged to a political party. I have never missed voting in a November election, and have happily and easily voted for both Republicans and Democrats. I share this only to put what follows in context. The FCC's horribly partisan decision on the Net neutrality rules put in place in 2015 is exactly why, although I have opinions on political issues, I've never committed to one party or the other. I can't remember ever being as disappointed as I was today in the position taken by the majority commissioners (Chairman Pai and Commissioners O'Rielly and Carr), which hurts consumers in ways that are far removed from the insular bubble that is Washington, DC.

The essence of the decision boils down to how the Internet will be regulated. The 2015 decision treated the Internet like a utility, thus forcing a series of regulatory burdens on providers of Internet services. These burdens (the old rules are still in place for at least the next 60 days) generate, among other things, revenue that supports worthy programs like schools and libraries, rural health care, service delivery to high-cost areas and other support that helps to provide communications services to consumers -- both enterprise and individual -- for whom a strict financial case cannot be made. In exchange for the regulation and utility-like classification, ISPs have been required to meet certain standards in service delivery and accessibility, and most importantly, they have been prevented from blocking and/or regulating access to legal content.

In fairness, former FCC Chairman Michael Powell, who was at the helm of the Commission from 1997 through 2005, said in an editorial this week that "if you want to see the debilitating impact of utility-style regulation on investment and innovation, just look at our crumbling roads, bridges and electric grid and imagine what that kind of chronic underinvestment will do over time to the future of the internet." While advocating on behalf of the newly rescinded Net neutrality rules, it's important to consider that when the former Chairman was sitting in the biggest office at the FCC, the Internet was in a much different place than it is now.

If bridges and roads are in need of attention, the problem is that these are not "sexy" issues that inspire vigorous and engaging debate. Truthfully, everyone wants his/her highway fixed, but no one wants to talk -- or hear -- about the issue. As such, it's a low priority for those drafting budgets when hotter topics are just simply more compelling.

Further, while the former FCC Chair may be right about the state of highways and the electric grid, his underlying assumption that regulation impedes innovation is simply hogwash. In fact, the opposite is true -- regulation inspires creativity and innovation. While it's unfair to assume that all tech startups have thrived in the current regulatory environment, it's equally unfair to suggest that regulation has prevented innovation. It's simply not true.

The switch to treating the Internet as an "information service" will make ISPs' jobs easier by lessening the reporting and service delivery requirements that were all part and parcel of being a "telecommunications service." Some rules and regulations will be lifted, but the consequences for consumers will be that the services delivered may be impeded or blocked by ISPs who will be able to charge more for whatever they deem premium content. The only requirement is that that such ISPs will disclose what they're blocking and throttling. Where will this disclosure be made? Not sure yet, but I'm guessing in the small print of the Internet service contract(s) signed by consumers -- large and small. Think small print. Very small print.

It's also very likely that the way ISPs bill consumers will evolve to allow for the repacking of Internet access options, including issues associated with both speed and content. Both at home and at work, the next six months will be an important time for all consumers to carefully monitor their bills and be familiar with the terms of their contracts so that when rates and services do change, they're not surprised.

Despite the disappointing decision of politically motivated commissioners who believe that the market is the best arbiter of good business judgment, there are some possible opportunities for a reprieve. According to The Washington Post, 83% of Americans (including three out of four Republicans) oppose the FCC's action today. With this in mind, calls to Representatives and Senators can be very valuable. With enough screaming from constituents, it's not at all impossible that Congress might be forced to weigh in on the issue and take its own action, thus moving the decisions out of the hands of the FCC and Executive Branch, and into the hands of the Legislative Branch of the federal government. This is a definite possibility.

Additionally, it's likely that litigation is literally moments away. The best news on this front is that there are big players on both sides. This is not a David and Goliath fight, but, in fact, a much more level playing field with large ISPs (including Verizon, AT&T and Spectrum, among others) on one side, and data providers (Netflix and Google, with many, many consumer groups) on the other. This part will likely be very interesting.

One final point: The FCC received more comments from consumers than on any issue before. Of those comments, 2 million were submitted under stolen identities, 500,000 were submitted from Russian addresses, and 50,000 complaints went "inexplicably missing," according to The Washington Post article. There is some question as to the extent to which the FCC took such comments seriously, since there were so many fraudulent submissions. For what it's worth, New York's Attorney General is investigating. The issue has been decided for now, but it is to be hoped that if consumers -- both enterprise and individual -- scream loud enough about today's short-sighted action that the Internet can again provide equal access. The title of the act, "Restoring Internet Freedom Act," couldn't be any more of a misnomer. Maybe it should have been called what it really is -- Restricting Internet Content and Access Act. It's time for the "#MeToo" movement to come to the net...

Related content:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts