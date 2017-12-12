 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | December 12, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

SD-WAN Choices Grow

SD-WAN Choices Grow A look at some of the latest activity in the software-defined WAN space.

A look at some of the latest activity in the software-defined WAN space.

If you don't already think software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technology is hot, you likely will when you get done reading this.

Consider a recent IDC forecast that predicts the SD-WAN market will see a compound annual growth rate of 69.6% and reach a value of $8 billion in 2021, rapid growth it attributes to the technology's ability to address "pressing enterprise networking needs."

Digital transformation is a significant driver, as such initiatives include adoption of cloud, big data and analytics, mobility, and social tools -- all of which contribute to growing network workloads and elevates the network's importance in maintaining business operations. The rising popularity of SaaS applications is also fueling the replacement of MPLS-based WAN connectivity to branch networks, with businesses increasingly turning to SD-WAN not only as a viable alternative, but also as an improvement on existing strategies for providing dynamic connectivity optimization and path selection in a policy-driven, centrally manageable distributed network architecture, the report states.

As discussed in other No Jitter coverage, SD-WAN technology abstracts the network into software, enabling the automation of network deployment and management to expand the reach of an enterprise's private lines across the wide area. SD-WAN benefits are broad: cost-effective delivery of business apps, optimization of UC&C and other cloud-based services, improvement of branch-IT efficiency through automation, and the ability to meet evolving operational requirements of branch sites, IDC said.

"SD-WAN is not a solution in search of a problem," said Rohit Mehra, VP, Network Infrastructure, at IDC, in a prepared statement. Rather, SD-WAN addresses shortcomings of traditional WANs as well as hybrid WANs, which are wide area networks that sends traffic over two or more connection types. "Traditional WANs were not architected for the cloud and are also poorly suited to the security requirements associated with distributed and cloud-based applications. And, while hybrid WAN emerged to meet some of these next-generation connectivity challenges, SD-WAN builds on hybrid WAN to offer a more complete solution."

This "new paradigm in WAN architectures," as IDC calls it, is generating a significant amount of market activity as SD-WAN vendors and service providers vie for the enterprise's attention. Here's a look at some of the recent moves in SD-WAN.

Aerohive Enters SD-WAN Space
Aerohive, well known for its wireless access points, LAN, and cloud management solutions, has been offering a software-defined LAN solution for the past year or so. Now it's taking its software-defined networking expertise and moving into the WAN adjacency. Aerohive's SD-WAN solution incorporates five major components: intelligent path selection, application optimization, identity-based security, unified management, and link quality monitoring.

portable


By way of differentiation, Aerohive says it is the first SD-WAN vendor to offer network traffic optimization not only by application but also based on an individual user or user group. This is a capability Aerohive customers have found especially valuable in its LAN solutions, Abby Strong, VP of product at Aerohive, told me in a briefing. Among many use cases for this sort of functionality, the one that frequently bubbles up is in companies with a large number of branch locations. "It's a pipe dream to assume they are all cookie cutter deployments. It's not realistic, so you need to manage based on [user] exceptions," Strong said.

With Aerohive SD-WAN, admins can set policies for routing traffic from an office in a particular way. For example, if your branch office doesn't have access to affordable DSL, you might put in place a policy that dictates that traffic coming from users at this location link to the MPLS network rather than the Internet. In other words, you set a top-level policy and manage by exceptions, whether those exceptions be for certain applications, a particular branch office, group of users, or individual user.

VeloCloud Orchestrates Outcome-Driven Networking
VeloCloud enters December having had quite a news-heavy month in November -- VMware's announced intent to purchase the company; word out of Frost & Sullivan that its holds the leading market position, with a 29.5% share; and introduction of a network automation scheme it calls Outcome-Driven Networking.

VeloCloud Outcome-Driven Networking uses the fundamentals of SD-WAN to orchestrate and automate network processes end to end. The goal is to reduce manual, time-consuming tasks so that IT has more time to focus on driving business and technology outcomes, said Mike Wood, VeloCloud VP of marketing, in explaining the goal of Outcome-Driven Networking during a No Jitter briefing.

As an example of a desired outcome, Wood said an enterprise might want to improve voice quality for call centers. Traditionally, this would mean an IT manager would have to determine link performance, assign critical voice traffic to the right links, and set up complex policy-based routing configurations and multiple quality-of-service (QoS) parameters, for example. But with Outcome-Driven Networking, which is self-learning, they would simply assign priorities in the VeloCloud Orchestrator dashboard. The VeloCloud SD-WAN would constantly check degradation and quality issues on links throughout the enterprise's on-premises and cloud environments, and make routing adjustments accordingly to keep voice quality at desired levels.

Separately, VeloCloud announced last week that VeloCloud Edge is now available on AWS Marketplace, combining AWS flexibility with SD-WAN simplicity. Enterprise customers can now include Amazon Virtual Private Cloud as part of the VPN.

Masergy Enhances SD-WAN Solution
Masergy just this week announced a series of updates to its Managed SD-WAN Go service with the aim of improving application performance and security. The service now includes sophisticated application routing and automatic path control in addition to an embedded advanced firewall and router. Managed SD-WAN Go is optimized for hybrid SD-WAN deployments at businesses of any size.

"Innovations in virtualization and automation are essential to the future of enterprise networking," said Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland, in a prepared statement. "By empowering organizations with networks that are agile as the cloud, they can innovate more rapidly and achieve maximum ROI as they pursue profits and growth."

Aryaka, SilverPeak Make Moves Not all SD-WAN activity is about products announcements. In early December, Aryaka announced that it's hired Mike Hoffman as its chief revenue officer and SVP of global sales. Hoffman, who comes to Aryaka from Big Switch Networks and Gigamon, will build out Aryaka's channel focus in preparation for an IPO next year, the company said.

Also interesting to note, while Frost & Sullivan puts VeloCloud at the top of the market, a separate study from IHS Markit recognizes Aryaka as a top SD-WAN provider with an 18% share of the global market.

Also in early December, provider Silver Peak announced it surpassed 600 customer deployments of its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, which centralizes management of network functions, SD-WAN, routing, WAN optimization, and security. Counted among these customers are A. Zahner Company, Centurion Medical Products, CorTrust Bank, and EMC Insurance, the company said.

Learn more about SD-WAN at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related content:

Beth Schultz, No Jitter editor, contributed to this piece.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts