 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zeus Kerravala
Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides a mix of tactical advice to help his...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Zeus Kerravala | December 07, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Polycom Continues Marching to Its New Beat

Polycom Continues Marching to Its New Beat Adds BlueJeans to its short list of traditional competitors that are now its partners; which companies could be next?

Adds BlueJeans to its short list of traditional competitors that are now its partners; which companies could be next?

Polycom raised some eyebrows earlier this year when it announced a partnership with longtime competitor, Zoom. The deal was such a surprise because industry watchers in part link the ease of use and cloud-first approach of Zoom and companies like it to the decline that forced Polcyom into retooling as a private company.

"Would the Zoom alliance be the shape of things to come for Polycom?" we wondered.

We got our answer late last month when Polycom CEO Mary McDowell appeared on CNBC and, asked about the company's future of Polycom, made it clear that Polycom now looks at historical competitors as partners. Watch the interview below and you'll hear her reiterate this message several times when pushed on the topic.

Polycom CEO: Looking at 'competitors as partners' from CNBC.

This week Polycom took the next step on this path when it announced a partnership with BlueJeans, another of its traditional competitors. Polycom video endpoints are now certified to work on the BlueJeans video-as-a-service (VaaS) platform, as Laura Marx, Polycom's senior director of alliance marketing, wrote in a company blog post. This includes the RealPresence Debut solution for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the widely deployed RealPresence Group Series for larger customers. For their part, BlueJeans customers will now be able take advantage of a number of cool features, like NoiseBlock and HD Voice, built into Polycom endpoints.

Additionally, as Polycom does more with artificial intelligence (AI) and brings new features to market, customers of Polycom and its partners will have access to them, McDowell said last week during a call with industry analysts.

The strategy makes complete sense for Polycom, given the decline it's experienced in its infrastructure business over the last several years. There's nothing wrong with the technology; Polycom makes some of the best video technology in the industry. However, more and more companies are buying cloud video calling services. The VaaS ship sailed long ago, and developing a video cloud service of its own isn't in Polycom's future, McDowell told me when I questioned her about that potential direction during the analyst call I referenced earlier. Her answer would be different, she said, if she could roll the clock back 10 years.

The partnerships are good news for Polycom customers, many of whom have told me they have an eye on the cloud but want to retain their endpoint investments. Polycom has long been an innovator in the video industry, and a reasonable assumption is that customers would want to have the same look and feel but push the back-end infrastructure into the cloud. Now that's possible with Zoom and BlueJeans being viable options for use in the Polycom ecosystem.

Where to Next?
Now that Polycom has those two deals done, where should the company go next? If McDowell's goal is to partner with competitors, then there's no more appealing a future partner than Cisco.

At a media event last month, Cisco demonstrated a bunch of cool ways AI would change the meeting experience. AI's success depends on the machine learning algorithms as well as the data being processed, and much of that data comes from the audio and video feeds from conference room cameras. A Cisco-Polycom partnership would enable Cisco customers to leverage the huge installed base of Polycom cameras and speaker phones... and give Cisco much more data to work with while easing Polycom worries about Cisco's Spark platform being something that spells doom for it in its customer base. (Note that at one time, I would have thought a Cisco-Polycom partnership would never happen, but now I believe both companies understand that when things are good for the customers, they adopt things faster -- and that's good for everyone.)

Pexip and Vidyo would also make for interesting partnerships with Polycom.

Since its launch, Pexip has been beating the drum of video interoperability. It works particularly well with Microsoft Skype for Business, and recently announced that support for Teams is coming. Polycom has had a strong partnership with Microsoft for years, so a Pexip-Polycom relationship could help accelerate the deployment of products from both companies in Microsoft accounts.

As for Vidyo, since its launch many Enterprise Connects ago the company has been aggressively growing its brand and associating itself with video and UC shifting to software. The company has landed a number of blue chip accounts, such as Bloomberg, and now has its own VaaS offering. The Vidyo customers I have talked to have told me the quality of the video is outstanding. A partnership would marry Polycom's advanced features with the high-quality cloud platform, creating a highly differentiated solution. However, many other video vendors I've talked to say they haven't had much success in trying to work with Vidyo. While its technology is good, it can be too inflexible with its demands --- or so I've been told.

The proverb "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" is definitely company into play here. In this case, the enemy of Polycom and its historical competitors is the customer that doesn't deploy video because it's too hard to get systems to work together. Polycom has plenty of opportunity to make some new friends.

Learn more about Video Collaboration & A/V at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related posts:

  • Polycom's Mary McDowell: Leading an Endpoint Empire
  • The New Polycom Emerges
  • Video Collaboration: Living in the Age of Co-opetition

    • Follow Zeus Kerravala on Twitter and Google+!
    @zkerravala
    Zeus Kerravala on Google+





    COMMENTS

    Trending Now

    Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

    Featured This Week:
    Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

    Sponsored By


    Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

    Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
    March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

    Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

    Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

    Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

    Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

    Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

    Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

    Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

    CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
    December 13, 2017

    The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

    HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
    November 29, 2017

    As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

    Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
    November 1, 2017

    Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

    More Webinars
    Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
    November 30, 2017
    With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
    Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
    October 23, 2017
    Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
    How to Master the Digital Future
    September 22, 2017
    In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
    Planning for Your 5G Future
    September 8, 2017
    Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
    SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
    August 25, 2017
    Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
    Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
    August 16, 2017
    World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
    Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
    August 11, 2017
    Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
    IoT & the Communications Workflow
    August 4, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
    UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
    July 27, 2017
    Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
    WebRTC: Why Wait?
    July 14, 2017
    Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
    Inside the CPaaS Decision
    June 28, 2017
    Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
    Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
    June 9, 2017
    If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
    Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
    June 2, 2017
    Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
    Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
    May 24, 2017
    Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
    UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
    May 18, 2017
    Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
    Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
    April 28, 2017
    Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
    Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
    April 20, 2017
    Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
    Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
    March 23, 2017
    Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
    SBC ABCs... & Then Some
    March 15, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
    TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
    March 9, 2017
    Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
    UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
    March 3, 2017
    From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
    Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
    February 24, 2017
    UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
    Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
    February 17, 2017
    From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
    On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
    February 7, 2017
    UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
    UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
    February 1, 2017
    Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
    What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
    January 26, 2017
    Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
    Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
    January 23, 2017
    Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
    More Podcasts