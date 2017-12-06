 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Phil Edholm
Phil Edholm is the President and Founder of PKE Consulting, which consults to end users and vendors in the communications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Phil Edholm | December 06, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

What Massive Bosch Deal Says About Avaya Cloud Goals

What Massive Bosch Deal Says About Avaya Cloud Goals Analysis of five-year, $60M contract reveals how serious Avaya intends to be in winning large enterprise cloud business.

Analysis of five-year, $60M contract reveals how serious Avaya intends to be in winning large enterprise cloud business.

A few weeks ago, Avaya announced a five-year, $60 million cloud contract with the Bosch Group, a German manufacturing company. The deal is an extension to and expansion of a previous strategic relationship between the two companies.

Bosch, with almost 400,000 employees globally and 2016 revenue of about $85 billion, comes in at number 76 on the Fortune Global 500. Bosch is a huge company, an intelligent buyer, and, quite possibly, a bellwether for multinationals moving to the cloud with Avaya.

In the press release announcing the deal, Avaya indicated a total of 160,000 endpoints and support for private cloud-based telephony, UC, and contact center services. These services are part of Bosch's wider "Next Generation Workplace" project, designed to further support a globally connected and agile workforce, as stated in the press release. To understand a bit more about the relationship, I had a discussion with Roberto Schmidl, VP, Strategic Services Sales & Cloud-EMEA & APAC, at Avaya. This discussion both clarified the scope of the relationship between Avaya and Bosch, as well as the value cloud services bring to Bosch's large installed base.

Avaya is running the hosted business communications services in its own data centers, for a private cloud deployment that will support the 160,000 seats. An enterprise decision such as this validates that, above a certain size, the economics of multitenancy has little value compared to dedicated cloud deployments. While the industry has yet to close on this point, clearly at the scale of Bosch, deploying a private cloud for communications and collaboration, as well as contact center, is viable.

Take Your Seats
As there are a mix of general communications seats and contact center seats in the Bosch deployment, we have to adjust the average seat value for a truer cost picture. Contact center seats, which account for 1% to 2% of the total seat count at Bosch, typically cost more in the cloud than telephony seats do. While telephony seats often cost $20 per month, cloud contact center seats are typically $100 or more per seat. As such, a contact center seat is assumed to be 5x the value compared to a general communications seat.

If there are 2,000 contact center seats, and they are 5x the cost of the telephony seats, that's equivalent to 10,000 telephony seats in cost. Adding the 10,000 equivalent telephony seats for the 2,000 contact center seats to the 158,000 telephony seats (160,000 total minus the 2,000 contact center seats) brings us to a total of 168,000 "telephony seats." With an annual contract value of $12 million and 168,000 "seats" supported, that brings the monthly cost per seat to about $6.

While this number doesn't include the cost of PSTN access (which is included in most of the general cloud offers from pure-plays like RingCentral and 8x8), it's still a significantly lower monthly per-seat cost than we've seen enterprises previously achieve. With the average cost of a communications endpoint without PSTN being in the $15 to $20 range depending on scale, a $6 price/cost point is a major disrupter.

As this Bosch deal shows, Avaya clearly is able to deliver hosted private cloud solutions while meeting aggressive price targets of the largest companies.

The $6-per-seat price is clearly aggressive, but it's not as much of a reduction for the vendor as might be imagined. The overall revenue of a private hosted cloud deal like this is lower than the $14 to $20 per-seat price associated with a typical premises-based system (based on current data and research -- not including PSTN access), but the vendor only receives about 54% of the typical premises deployment value. The other 46% typically goes to the channel for install, maintenance, etc.

At Bosch, the $14 to $20 includes the cost of a phone that's already in place. If we eliminate the phone cost, the vendor's actual average monthly revenue over a five-year life of a premises system is about $6 to $7. So, Avaya is essentially moving that revenue to the cloud by taking on the rest of the cost (channel markup, maintenance, MAC, etc.) as part of the solution. This essentially retains the Avaya revenue stream with an OPEX pricing model. And it retains a very large customer... or more.

Cloud Commitment
In the cloud, automation and portals are critical for managing costs. In fact, cloud experts like Timothy Chou, author of "Cloud: Seven Clear Business Models," have characterized much of the cloud's value in the reduction of customization and administration. In this case, Avaya is including both portals and automation to enhance the offer and reduce the administration complexity for Bosch and its employees. The offer includes a portal for all ordering and configuration, as well as automated reporting and integration for call accounting into the SAP system Bosch uses to run the business.

Bosch, one of the largest industrial companies in the world, clearly sees Avaya both as a good partner and a great long-term investment. In technology, five years is a lifetime, but Avaya was able to put together a package of cost, capabilities, and reduced administration that was persuasive enough to warrant Bosch's commitment.

In addition, Bosch is reportedly evaluating how to use Microsoft's Office 365 suite, but clearly sees at least a five-year timeframe for maintaining an Avaya telephony platform. The new contract essentially extends an existing installed infrastructure that has some value in existing phones and training, but if Bosch couldn't reach its overall business objectives with Avaya, I'm sure it had lots of other options. In the end, Bosch decided to commit to a long-term contract with a known provider and a proven scalable solution.

As Avaya last week announced the acceptance of its restructuring plan by the creditors and the court, the company is in the final process of emerging from bankruptcy. With its exit from bankruptcy potentially happening within the remaining weeks of 2017, but probably in early 2018, renewed customer commitments such as Bosch's may be the best news of all. With a 100 million-seat installed base, a key challenge for Avaya is having clear and persuasive offers to provide cloud migration. As the Bosch deal demonstrates, Avaya is figuring out the cloud, especially for the large enterprises today. With the uncertainty of the restructuring soon to be behind it, Avaya is focusing on cloudifying that base, starting with the largest enterprises first.

Learn more about Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related content:

  • Avaya Gets Court's OK on Reorganization Plan
  • Avaya Unveils AI-Focused Developer Program
  • Avaya 2.0: View from Inside





    • COMMENTS

    Trending Now

    Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

    Featured This Week:
    Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

    Sponsored By


    Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

    Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
    March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

    Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

    Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

    Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

    Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

    Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

    Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

    Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

    CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
    December 13, 2017

    The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

    HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
    November 29, 2017

    As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

    Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
    November 1, 2017

    Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

    More Webinars
    Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
    November 30, 2017
    With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
    Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
    October 23, 2017
    Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
    How to Master the Digital Future
    September 22, 2017
    In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
    Planning for Your 5G Future
    September 8, 2017
    Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
    SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
    August 25, 2017
    Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
    Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
    August 16, 2017
    World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
    Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
    August 11, 2017
    Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
    IoT & the Communications Workflow
    August 4, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
    UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
    July 27, 2017
    Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
    WebRTC: Why Wait?
    July 14, 2017
    Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
    Inside the CPaaS Decision
    June 28, 2017
    Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
    Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
    June 9, 2017
    If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
    Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
    June 2, 2017
    Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
    Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
    May 24, 2017
    Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
    UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
    May 18, 2017
    Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
    Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
    April 28, 2017
    Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
    Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
    April 20, 2017
    Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
    Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
    March 23, 2017
    Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
    SBC ABCs... & Then Some
    March 15, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
    TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
    March 9, 2017
    Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
    UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
    March 3, 2017
    From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
    Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
    February 24, 2017
    UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
    Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
    February 17, 2017
    From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
    On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
    February 7, 2017
    UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
    UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
    February 1, 2017
    Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
    What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
    January 26, 2017
    Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
    Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
    January 23, 2017
    Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
    More Podcasts