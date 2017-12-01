 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gary Audin
Gary Audin is the President of Delphi, Inc. He has more than 40 years of computer, communications and security...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Gary Audin | December 01, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Grading SIP Trunk Equipment Providers

Grading SIP Trunk Equipment Providers SIP trunk problems often arise on the PBX and SBC equipment side, as The SIP School’s 2017 SIP Survey shows.

SIP trunk problems often arise on the PBX and SBC equipment side, as The SIP School’s 2017 SIP Survey shows.

Every year I optimistically think SIP trunking will finally mature and become a commodity implementation, as I mentioned in my post last week, "SIP Trunk Provider Report Card." SIP trunking has been maturing in terms of sales and number of installations, but it's still lagging behind maturity when it comes to successful implementations and the reduction of problems.

I've followed The SIP School's annual SIP Survey for many years now, and it's interesting to see the same problems continue to surface year after year. As the 2017 SIP Survey results show, SIP trunk providers are the culprits in most of the implementation problems.

While last week I looked at the survey results for SIP Trunk Providers, this week I'll turn to evaluating the equipment (SBC and IP PBX) vendors and the issues associated with these products.

The data and charts in this blog are from the SIP Survey 2017, which gathered responses from 895 professionals. The results demonstrate that while we are not experiencing new problems, we are repeatedly experiencing the same old problems.

SBC and Edge Devices
The SBC and edge devices are the second most common source of implementation problems for SIP trunks, with 20.15% of the problems associated with this equipment. This is an improvement from the 2016 survey, for which 23.51% of the problems were found to be associated with the SBC and edge devices.

When looking deeper at the problems with SBC and edge devices, I'm surprised to see that one way audio increased as a problem from 49.35% in 2016 to 58.97% in the 2017 survey, as shown below. In 2017, no audio also increased to 33.33% from 27.27% in 2016. These are likely to be misconfiguration errors. The following problems also increased from 2016 to 2017:

  • QoS issues due to mis-configuration, up 4+%
  • SBC failures (crashes and lock-ups), up 5%
  • Firmware updates required to fix issues, up 1%

Some problems decreased from 2016 to 2017:

  • Codec issues, down 1%
  • SIP registration failures, down 12%
  • PSTN calls blocked, down 7%
portable


It is satisfying to see some problems decrease in occurrence frequency, but the other problems that have grown in frequency year over year appear to signal that these equipment vendors still have lessons to learn and functions to correct.

The IP PBX Fairs Well

The PBX vendors continue the trend of improving their products year to year. The survey discovered that the portion of problems residing with the PBX decreased from 16.67% in 2016 to 14.03% in 2017. As has been reported in previous years' surveys, manual configuration errors are the dominant problem. And unfortunately errors reported with manual configuration increased from 57.14% in 2016 to 60.6% in 2017, as shown below. The next biggest problem reported is codec issues, increasing from 30.36% in 2016 to 52.73% in 2017. Codec issues are very likely to be another configuration error. Other problems that also increased include:

  • SIP trunks keep dropping, up 2+%
  • SIP registration failures to the ITSP, up roughly 4%
  • No SIP licenses, up nearly 4%(This happens every year in the survey, and I have to wonder... how is it that the PBX owners don't know if they have SIP licenses?)
portable


The SIP Trunk Provider View
As I mentioned in my last blog, the survey also asked questions of providers, or ITSPs. When asked what problems they observed, ITSPs reported that the SBC and edge devices accounted for 38.86% of issues and PBX vendors accounted for 47.29% of the problems. The service provider reported on themselves that they contributed 7.53% of the problems.

When I look at the disparity between service providers and equipment vendors problems as reported by customers, I wonder who is more accurate? I speculate that the problems as reported by the customers and the problems reported by the ITSPs are correct, but I question the accuracy of their quantitative reporting. The numbers just don't match.

Who Should You Trust?
There are five possible sources of problems: the provider, PBX vendor, SBC vendor, VAR or reseller, or the customer itself. Every year the survey asks customers how they rate the involved parties. The customer is always left out of the survey. If we look at the ratings below we find that the PBX vendor and the SBC vendors are reasonably close in their ability to support the products and fix problems. Both the dealer/reseller and the hosted VoIP provider are considered to be of poor assistance in resolving problems, and resellers need more education.

portable


Final Thoughts
Issues occur during the installation and initial configuration of SIP trunks and hosted services. There are some things that can be done, and done quickly, to avoid problems:

  • Talk to all parties involved before implementation. Get case studies from ITSPs and the vendors.
  • Do not start on SIP trunking until you have performed a network assessment including analysis of VLANs and L2 QoS configurations.
  • Ask ITSPs to respond to your business requests and determine if they can offer and support everything you need: Service-Level Agreements (SLAs), small sites in the remotest of locations, and international locations.
  • ITSPs should let you trial SIP trunking for free for up to 30 days.
  • There may be five providers when you start looking, but through mergers and acquisition you could end up with two or three providers. Look into this possibility when you create your provider selection list so you can be prepared.

Join Gary at Enterprise Connect 2018, where he'll be presenting in the session, "Trends in Session Border Controllers: Virtualization & Security," taking place Tuesday, March 13, at 8:00 AM. If you haven't yet registered for Enterprise Connect (March 12-15), register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related content:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts