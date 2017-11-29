7 Myths of Enterprise Cloud Contact Centers, Vaporized There are seven myths to dispel if you’re considering moving your contact center to the cloud, as NICE inContact explains in this sponsored post.

No matter how desirable innovation may be, we all have nagging doubts about new and beneficial solutions. It's human nature to stick with well-established routes and adhere to what seems to be the safest path. Over time, nagging doubts -- even when inaccurate or outdated -- can earn myth status.

Certain myths about cloud have developed in large contact centers over the years, many due to re-enforcement from companies unable to offer unified, best-in-class cloud contact center solutions. It's time to discuss these myths and dispel them, one by one. McGee-Smith Analytics has done just that in a new ebook called, Dispelling the 7 Myths of Enterprise Cloud-based Contact Centers. The ebook takes on the following:

Myth 1: There's No Difference Between Public and Private Clouds

Myth 2: Moving to the Cloud is Forklift Upgrade

Myth 3: The Cloud Isn't Secure

Myth 4: The Cloud Isn't Reliable

Myth 5: With Cloud Solutions, Companies Lose Control

Myth 6: Cloud Applications are Difficult to Integrate

Myth 7: IT and Contact Center Staff Resist Moving to the Cloud

Some of these myths might look familiar -- many have been repeated over and over for years. Perhaps you or a colleague have moved past most of them, but still think cloud applications are only good for small- and medium-sized business. Not so, says this new ebook, which examines the most common myths and separates fact from fiction. To quote McGee-Smith Analytics:

"2017 applications designed to be delivered in AWS are the new benchmark and those remaining on premises equipment are TWO technology generations behind."

Worried about security? That's smart. McGee-Smith Analytics addresses security concerns realistically, and head-on:

"There are those who continue to believe that multi-tenant cloud applications are systemically unsafe, and those who believe that they are impenetrable. They're both wrong.



"...if a company takes precautions ... the data in the cloud will likely be more safe than it was in the traditional system"

Concerned about integration? McGee-Smith Analytics explains today's reality:

"... companies are waking up in this age of customer experience ... Increasingly, the move to the cloud is getting dictated in the contact center market, by obsolete infrastructure."

Our "age of customer experience" means that the time has come for enterprise cloud contact centers. Cloud clears the way for exceptional, omnichannel customer experiences. Delaying only puts companies further behind, while digital transformation and the competition gain exponential steam.

Today's best companies are making life faster and easier for their customers. You know them -- Amazon, Apple, Google -- perhaps you love them, too. Leading brands are acting on the knowledge that if they don't deliver exceptional experiences, their customers will move on. That's right, according to the 2017 NICE inContact Customer Experience Transformation Benchmark Study, eight in 10 customers report that if they have a bad customer experience, they'll consider switching brands.

Those who benefit from enterprises sticking with the status quo aren't actual customers, they're the very companies perpetuating fear and doubt. So, if you're considering moving your contact center to the cloud but face myth-like concerns, this ebook can help vaporize those fears.