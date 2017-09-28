 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zeus Kerravala
Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides a mix of tactical advice to help his...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Zeus Kerravala | September 28, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Pluralsight Helps IT Departments Close the Skills Gap

Pluralsight Helps IT Departments Close the Skills Gap Unveils a skills assessment and development suite, giving IT leaders a quantitative way of assessing the strengths of its human resources.

Unveils a skills assessment and development suite, giving IT leaders a quantitative way of assessing the strengths of its human resources.

The topic of the technology skills gap and re-skilling has become a hot one over the past few years. The shift to digital has fundamentally changed IT forever, and it's only going to get harder to stay current with trends. Hardware vendors have adopted software models, application developers have embraced DevOps, security has never been more difficult or critical, and making decisions is now based on data sciences. These changes are driving the need for a different skill sets across the entire technology stack -- from the network up to the application layer.

But how do application developers and infrastructure engineers know if they have the right skill set? Or if they are proficient in it? Or where the gaps are? Traditional methods of going to a classroom setting for a prolonged period of time and taking written tests doesn't really work well any more as that process is time consuming, expensive, and slow. Digital transformation is based on speed and agility, and IT organizations need a method of re-skilling equally fast and agile.

Pluralsight, a solution provider offering a cloud-based learning platform for IT professionals, held its first ever user event last week, and at its event, unveiled a skills assessment and development suite. The solution is comprised of the following three components:

  • Pluralsight IQ is a free online skills assessment tool that provides a way of benchmarking an individual's skills as well as quantifying their aptitude in specific technology areas. Tests can be as short as five minutes, which result in a numerical score between zero and 300 called an "IRIS quotient." The assessment tool also gives a qualitative indicator of knowledge with a ranking of novice, proficient, or expert. As technology professionals add to their skills, they can go back and re-test as often as they like to see how they have progressed. There are currently 45 skill assessments across a wide range of topics including Linux, JavaScript, Ruby, Python, C#, and Angular.
  • Advanced skills analytics is a paid service so managers can get visibility into the skill sets and level of proficiency of each member of their team. IT leaders view the information through a dashboard and can quickly see the Pluralsight IQ for everyone. With this data, IT managers can put together project teams more effectively, as they now have a quantitative way of assessing each person's strengths. This information can also be used to develop personalized learning programs for the IT team to help close the skills gap created by digital transformation. Pluralsight's primary revenue stream is on-line educational programs so the ability to identify the gaps helps it drive more people into its programs.
  • Advanced channel analytics is another paid service that IT leaders can use to track the progress of each person's skills development through the customized plan. This can be beneficial in understanding where skills gaps remain and where the hiring focus should be. This can also be used to aid project leaders in assessing a team's skills and understanding what gaps in talent could prevent a team from achieving a goal. Knowing this up front is certainly better than discovering it halfway through a project, after expectations with the business have already been set.

For those not familiar with Pluralsight, the company provides a wide range of online training for IT professionals and is used by more than 40% of Fortune 500 companies. The virtual classrooms are put together and taught by leading experts in the various fields. This gives the company a massive amount of data that can be aggregated; then, machine learning can be applied to create the benchmarks that are used to score people taking the IQ tests.

The pace of change in IT will continue to accelerate, and businesses need to be ready. The must have people employed who are proficient in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, data sciences, cloud, and security. Pluralsight's assessment platform is an excellent tool for both companies and individual professionals to get a handle on what they know, where the gaps are, and ultimately how to close them.

Follow Zeus Kerravala on Twitter and Google+!
@zkerravala
Zeus Kerravala on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts