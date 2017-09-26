 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | September 26, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Zoom Shoots for Meetings Utopia

Zoom Shoots for Meetings Utopia Rounds out its portfolio with integrations, transcription, room systems upgrades, and AR support.

Rounds out its portfolio with integrations, transcription, room systems upgrades, and AR support.

From augmented reality (AR) to transcription and beyond, cloud video provider Zoom has introduced a series of enhancements aimed at increasing the value of its services to its growing enterprise customer base.

Zoom shared the news today at Zoomtopia, the company's first users conference. These enhancements deliver on the company's vision to make video collaboration as frictionless as possible, Oded Gal, head of product management, told me in a pre-briefing.

Getting Searchable
To start, Zoom unveiled Meeting Transcripts, which delivers transcribed video recordings. Meeting Transcripts convert speech from a recording into text, identifying the speaker of each word as well. This, in turn, makes the video recording searchable; users can search the transcript for keywords and speakers and jump to those mentions for playback.

Video transcription can provide value in a number of use cases, such as sales trainings, Gal said. "In situations like sales calls, it lets users go back and analyze how conversations went, see what worked, what kind of terms were used, and so on."

Meeting Transcripts is initially available only by request, but Zoom said it will eventually make the capability open to all with no upgrade required.

portable


Cloud Integrations
Another big part of Zoom's news today are new and enhanced cloud integrations -- namely, with Slack and Workplace by Facebook. While Zoom has had a Slack integration for several years, it has now optimized integration support using Slack's new API, which provides a better interface for people to click to join meetings, Gal said. Additionally, Zoom now sends a report to the originating Slack channel or chat once the meeting ends. And, if the meeting was recorded, it sends a link of the recording to the channel, too.

The Workplace by Facebook integration allows users to launch Zoom video meetings from within the Workplace dashboard. It adds to Zoom's Facebook Live integration, which allows users to stream to public Facebook, Gal said.

These integrations come at the request of Zoom customers who increasingly have demands for Zoom to integrate with more and more tools, Gal said. Beyond that, cloud integrations give the company an opportunity to show that it works well with others -- "seamlessly in a way that allows you to escalate from chat to meeting, in any tool."

portable


Extending Zoom Rooms
A third bit of news coming out of the user conference, taking place in San Mateo, Calif., is around Zoom Rooms, the company's conference room platform. "We're making Zoom Rooms into more of a platform, supporting not only the conferencing itself but also extending to other spaces," Gal said.

Zoom announced its scheduling tool earlier this year, along with a display that goes outside of each room that lets you fire up a Zoom meeting automatically upon entering that room. Now you can loop in additional signage and other displays to the Zoom ecosystem -- screens in a lobby or cafeteria, for example, to stream the CEO's all-hands address during lunch hours.

"What we are trying to do is make solutions available from large enterprises to medium and small companies," Gal said. "We try to democratize the communications space by providing a cloud solution that leverages commodity hardware and make it applicable to any-sized company."

Augmented Reality
Finally, Zoom developed an integration with AR provider Meta, which lets people share and manipulate 3D models as holograms in real time on the Zoom platform. The goal is to open up spatial learning so Zoom users can build 3D architecture models or immerse themselves in a new product design via photorealistic holograms, the company said.

This suite of improvements announced today are all part of making meetings "easy to use, easy to access, and accessible to multiple spaces," Gal said. "That generates the frictionless experience we are aiming for."

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts