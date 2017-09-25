 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | September 25, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Microsoft Envisions Future of 'Intelligent Communications'

Microsoft Envisions Future of 'Intelligent Communications' Teams to evolve into primary communications client in Office 365 and complement to premises UC platform -- with a goal of enabling a cognitive-powered meeting experience.

Teams to evolve into primary communications client in Office 365 and complement to premises UC platform -- with a goal of enabling a cognitive-powered meeting experience.

Amid a slew of announcements Microsoft will be sharing today from the keynote stage at Ignite, its annual user conference, will come official word that, yes, as widely speculated on No Jitter and elsewhere, Microsoft Teams will become the primary communications and collaboration client in Office 365, eventually replacing Skype for Business Online.

Along the way, Microsoft would like enterprises to stop thinking in terms of "unified communications," a term it embraced years ago, instead pursuing the idea of "intelligent communications."

Core to the intelligent communications vision is Teams, which will morph from a mechanism for group chat into an Office 365 teamwork hub that brings together conversations, meetings, content, Office applications, and third-party integrations (read related article, "From UC to Team Collaboration to Digital Work Hub?"). Teams is going to be the "hero experience," Ben Canning, director of product management for Teams and Skype for Business," told me during a briefing.

"Intelligent communications is really all about going beyond just making the connection between people and making the whole experience of communications and collaboration more productive through the integration of intelligence," he said.

That intelligence will improve the entire lifecycle of a meeting, pulling insights and data from Microsoft Graph, for example. Prior to a meeting in Teams, a cognitive engine might deliver meeting content or information about participants. During the meeting, it might provide translation or transcription of meeting content, time-coded and using voice recognition to identify speakers, and then afterwards disseminate meeting notes to participants and index content for search (read related article, "It's About the Meeting, Not the Product).

Microsoft will be able to achieve this because of its flexible microservices architecture built on the Azure cloud and media delivery network hardened by the billions of minutes of traffic going across the Skype consumer service monthly, Canning said. Additionally, because Teams is built on top of Office 365, actions like creating a channel or joining a group pass into the Office 365 substrate and become part of the audit log -- which is quite important for compliance purposes, he noted. Likewise, Teams can serve up suggestions on groups and contacts based on what it knows about you and your interactions culled from Microsoft Graph.

Following a Path to Teams
By mid-October, Microsoft intends to share a roadmap showing the feature progression in Teams and delineating at what point Teams reaches functional equivalency with Skype for Business across various capabilities, Canning said. The company is focusing development efforts in several key areas, he added:

  • Ensuring interoperability between Skype for Business Online and Teams. "If you're in Skype for Business and I'm in Teams, I will be able to see your presence and you will be able to see mine. We'll be able to chat, and make calls back and forth."
  • Adding audio conferencing so Teams becomes a complete meeting solution -- available for use among internal users as well as with external attendees and for more formal meetings.
  • Enabling PSTN calling from within Teams. Contacts will port over, as will all of a company's backend setups, such as call queues, auto-attendants, and assigned numbers. "Our vision is that the investments customers have made in Skype for Business voice services are durable as they make the transition to Teams."
  • Providing consistency in administration tools, for call analytics and meeting management.

Premises Play
Microsoft's future vision may be all about delivering intelligent communications in the cloud, but that doesn't mean it's going to desert those enterprises that run Skype for Business on premises, Canning said. In fact, its Ignite announcements include notice that it will be launching a new version of Skype for Business Server in the second half of 2018. The focus is on bringing "some of the power of the cloud down to the premises" through call analytics and other cognitive services, Canning said.

And Teams, too, should have a future even within companies committed to the Skype for Business on-premises platform, Canning added. "We envision companies effectively running them side by side, with Teams letting you decide which modalities to make available to end users."

As an example, a company might rely on Skype for Business Server for on-premises telephony services and one-to-one conversations, but use Teams for group collaboration and meetings. "The two clients would live and work side by side."

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts