 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Steve Boberski
Steve Boberski is the vice president of business development for collab9, has more than 23 years of converged voice and...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Steve Boberski | September 25, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Moving to the Cloud: Avoiding Proprietary Traps

Moving to the Cloud: Avoiding Proprietary Traps History shows us that placing your faith in a single manufacturer can ultimately limit flexibility and scalability.

History shows us that placing your faith in a single manufacturer can ultimately limit flexibility and scalability.

Any given organization will be at a different stage of its unified communications (UC) adoption lifecycle: Traditional TDM technology often lingers on both the trunk and station side, once touted next-gen VoIP solutions have achieved legacy status, and a truly unified communications experience continues to elude large enterprises faced with a disparate mix of solutions -- not to mention a dwindling IT budget. Interoperability efforts are hampered by unsupported gateways and handsets, recurring maintenance has become an onerous annual expense, and many of the professionals who know and understand how to operate these platforms are looking toward retirement.

Businesses today continue to prioritize supporting remote working environments, which means there continues to be an urgent need to deliver a common UC experience to both at-home and in-office workers. Enterprise mobility is no longer only about minimizing the cost of real estate or improving employees' work-life balance; rather, a functional, mobile workforce has become an integral part of many disaster recovery and business continuity strategies.

With so many challenges, balancing the integration and support of multiple platforms, while simultaneously evaluating new technology, can be overwhelming.

The promise of the cloud can be an alluring option; indeed, there are myriad financial and operational advantages to moving to a cloud-based UC platform. "Turning over the keys AND the car" to an outside service provider promises to reduce labor costs, eliminate recurring maintenance costs, and transform a traditionally capex-driven operating model to an opex model.

As organizations large and small begin to evaluate cloud UC solutions, they see that much remains unchanged from their on-premises counterparts. Anyone can have a "complete solution" from almost any manufacturer, so long as you adopt its entire OEM-specific product suite. These type of solution suites offer little in the way of integrating disparate systems, offering simple interoperability rather than functional integration. Often, the only remaining choice is either a forklift upgrade of endpoints and gateways or the expense of owning and operating legacy systems in parallel.

There are four essential components of a UC service today:

  1. Basic telephony (VoIP) with unified messaging (UM)
  2. Instant messaging and presence (IM&P)
  3. Voice and video teleconferencing services
  4. Collaboration

And, if you consider integrating contact center systems with the basic suite, you can make a case for five essential components.

Almost every manufacturer of a UC solution today offers a full suite of features through a "single vendor experience." History shows us, however, that placing your faith in a single manufacturer can ultimately limit flexibility and scalability. But the alternative is equally challenging. While each one of these UC functional components is also available as a stand-alone solution from any number of manufacturers, the task of operating and maintaining "separate, but equal" solutions based on function creates administrative and support nightmares. Simply maintaining these solutions is an onerous task, let alone integrating them.

A lack of resources, however, combined with the much shorter lifespans of UC platforms, suggests there is an advantage to leveraging a single OEM provider for a truly unified on-premises UC solution. That desire for "one neck to choke," from a support and integration perspective, often trumps the desire for flexibility.

Back in the day, the advent of SIP signaling indicated that the demise of proprietary, functional "stove pipes" was imminent. The injection of proprietary feature sets into a SIP environment has led to some rather creative manipulation of SIP headers, making even SIP endpoints easier to deploy if they share the same name as the call control platform they register to. This, in turn, hampers transformation of any kind. Immersed in internal "religious wars" between one OEM faction or another, the selection of a truly unified solution is continuously deferred until either one faction out-maneuvers another politically, or some compelling event forces them off the fence, such as the end of support for some legacy component. Given the proprietary nature of most cloud UC offerings, the fear of making the wrong choice continues to challenge most organizations.

The only way to break the perpetual cycle of endpoint refresh and replacement is to adopt a best-of-breed UC strategy as you migrate to the cloud. Industry leaders do not have a vested interest in creating truly interoperable components; therefore, it is incumbent upon the customer to demand fully integrated solutions from their cloud service provider (CSP). Because they deliver unified communications as a service (UCaaS), the moving parts behind the curtain are virtually invisible to their customers. In theory, they should already be incentivized to create an OEM-independent cloud offering in order to accelerate migration and expand their install base.

All of the pieces are there today. While the initial lift for the CSP is heavier if they choose to go down this path, the dividends should be there in the end to support the efforts.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts