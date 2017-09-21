 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | September 21, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

From UC to Team Collaboration to Digital Work Hub?

From UC to Team Collaboration to Digital Work Hub? Neither "communications" nor "collaboration" -- alone, or even together -- suffice as descriptors of where we're headed with our user interfaces.

Neither "communications" nor "collaboration" -- alone, or even together -- suffice as descriptors of where we're headed with our user interfaces.

With Microsoft's annual user conference, Ignite, set to begin on Monday, speculation is mounting about what the company is plotting for its longtime communications mainstay, Skype for Business. More specifically, I should say, the curious are getting "curiouser and curiouser!" about the UC platform's role in a teams-oriented future.

While the question of the moment is Skype for Business vis-à-vis Microsoft Teams, the issue of how UC and team collaboration tools come together is universal. As Irwin Lazar, a VP at Nemertes Research, pointed out today in a No Jitter post, "team chat has jumped the shark," moving from the siloed deployments of years past into enterprise-wide distribution (read "Team Chat Is Dead, Long Live Team Collaboration!"). And that trend is one of the factors sending UC providers in search of ways to diversify their solutions portfolios, as Elka Popova, a program director with Frost & Sullivan, explored earlier this week in her No Jitter post, "The Search for Sustainable Growth in the UCaaS Market").

The Name Game
In his post, Lazar summed up the rising importance of a team orientation rather nicely (and although he started from a team chat perspective, the idea is applicable to a UC starting point, as well). "Team chat is no longer just chat. Rather, it's the basis for digital workplace, combining chat and contextual text with voice, video, project management, and an increasing array of application integrations." Popova said it more succinctly when she called this concept "productivity UC."

I think that's a suitable phrase, but we are likely headed into a naming game, once again. "Communications" and "collaboration" -- alone, or even together -- do seem to increasingly fall short as descriptors of where we're headed with our user interfaces.

Two more industry watchers, Kevin Kieller and Tim Banting, have taken up the topic, more or less, in conversing via the No Jitter comments stream about Kevin's recent post proposing that Teams is the future of Skype for Business. Both agree a mashup of Skype for Business and Teams would be great, with some caveats -- seamless integration being chief among them.

In terms of a naming convention, Banting, who is a principal analyst with Current Analysis, wrote that he sees Teams as "integrated collaboration" and Skype for Business as "unified communications." UC isn't collaborating, unless you're screen sharing and working on a document, he added, in a separate thread. "UC seemed to only unify clients so multiple modalities (voice, video, IM) were in one place."

Distinguishing between "integrated" and "unified" would be like splitting hairs to Kieller, a partner with enableUC, who said he views those terms as synonymous. But yes, he agreed, being able to communicate is not the same as being able to collaborate. "... collaboration is much more powerful than communications. Collaboration is a positive business outcome whereas communications is just a task, Kieller wrote. His catchphrase of choice? "Unified collaboration."

Where Work Gets Done
And where do users do that collaboration, be it "integrated" or "unified?" That would be in a digital workplace, as Lazar noted in today's post (and as his Nemertes colleague, Robin Gareiss, wrote about earlier this year in her No Jitter post, "Digital Workplace: Moving Ahead One Step at a Time"). I think Banting can get on board with that idea, too. As he commented on No Jitter, "With team collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, you can bring in third-party services so it's a true platform -- a work hub" -- as well as automation services, like Microsoft Flow, IFTTT, and Zapier, for workflow customization.

Microsoft -- with its roots in office productivity tools, experience in architecting shared collaboration spaces, and leadership position in the unified communications market -- will undoubtedly have a thing or two to say on the matter next week at Ignite. What do you think? Will Teams supplant Skype for Business as the user interface of choice and ultimately morph into a digital workplace? Jump into the conversation!

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts